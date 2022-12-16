Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
WSLS
Biden comes up short on guessing game about his teacher wife
WASHINGTON – The White House's Truman balcony. Staying in on Friday nights. Being first to say “I love you.”. President Joe Biden is married to a longtime teacher but he came up short on a five-question pop quiz about her. He guessed just three correct answers about first lady Jill Biden during a joint interview with talk-show host Drew Barrymore that aired Monday.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
‘Life-threatening’: Salazar asks feds to stop deportation of Cubans after data leak
U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar asked the head of the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday evening to stop the deportations of Cubans in immigration custody whose information the federal government accidentally published online.
Comments / 0