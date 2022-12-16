Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartmentsBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
WTOP
Canes beat Devils, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders. Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen...
WTOP
Crosby, Malkin help Penguins snap Rangers’ winning streak
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak. It was the first meeting between the division rivals since their first-round playoff series last season. New...
WTOP
Devils take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers
New Jersey Devils (21-9-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-14-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -138, Devils +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to stop their six-game skid with a victory against the Florida Panthers. Florida...
WTOP
Red Wings bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (20-10-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-11-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -169, Red Wings +143; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to break a six-game losing streak when they take on the...
WTOP
Stars forward Denis Gurianov taking leave for family reasons
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov is taking an indefinite leave of absence for unspecified family reasons. The team said Wednesday when announcing the leave that it would not provide further details on the 25-year-old Gurianov’s absence. Gurianov is in his sixth season with the Stars....
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal
1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
WTOP
Bulls snap 4-game slide, top short-handed Heat 113-103
MIAMI (AP) — The only yells in the Chicago locker room were happy ones. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 113-103 on Tuesday night. Zach LaVine scored 21 and...
Comments / 0