Star Wars: The Bad Batch has a brand new teaser for Season 2. In the newest clips, fans get a look at everything coming up for the characters as the world continues to expand a bit. Familiar faces with new friends all around. Next year is going to be quite a show on Disney+ when it comes to Star Wars content. The Mandalorian makes his triumphant return in March of next year and Ahsoka isn't very far behind. There's also the whispered Skeleton Crew series that Jon Watts has been working on. But, first Rex and his crew are going to have to shake things up again in the world of animation. Check out what's ahead in the official clip from Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

2 HOURS AGO