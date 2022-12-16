Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3 Reveals First Episode Title and New Setting
When Season 3 of The Witcher arrives on Netflix next year, viewers will get to see an exciting new location from the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. According to reporting from Entertainment Weekly, the first episode of the season will be titled "Shaerrawedd," and will see Geralt and Ciri arrive in the Shaerrawedd ruins from the novel Blood of Elves. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich discussed the location's creation, and the effort that went into making sure they got it right.
ComicBook
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Releases New Season 2 Teaser
Star Wars: The Bad Batch has a brand new teaser for Season 2. In the newest clips, fans get a look at everything coming up for the characters as the world continues to expand a bit. Familiar faces with new friends all around. Next year is going to be quite a show on Disney+ when it comes to Star Wars content. The Mandalorian makes his triumphant return in March of next year and Ahsoka isn't very far behind. There's also the whispered Skeleton Crew series that Jon Watts has been working on. But, first Rex and his crew are going to have to shake things up again in the world of animation. Check out what's ahead in the official clip from Disney+ and Lucasfilm.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Makes Popular LEGO Game Completely Free
A popular LEGO video game is now completely free to download for the next 24 hours on the Epic Games Store. For the better part of the remainder of 2022, Epic's PC storefront is giving a new video game away to users on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already included titles like Wolfenstein: The New Order, Sable, and Horizon Chase Turbo, today's new offer might be the best we've seen so far.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Creator Breaks Silence on Its Series Finale
Today marks the end of an era in the anime fandom. After six years, the final episode of Mob Psycho 100 has gone live. As promised the shonen series went out with an emotional bang, and fans across the world are taking to social media to mourn the loss. So of course, where else was the creator of Mob Psycho 100 going to go to send them a message?
ComicBook
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
ComicBook
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
TikTok's Big New Trend Is Giving Everybody Anime Makeover
When it comes to social media, there are few names bigger than TikTok. While platforms like Facebook and Twitter are stirring controversy by the hour, TikTok has become a haven for users of all ages. Of course, it helps that the spiritual successor to Vine is loaded with memes, and it has filters going viral regularly. And now, TikTok's big new trend is all about anime girls and guys.
ComicBook
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Finally Gets Long Requested Feature
Back in August, Digital Eclipse released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, a compilation featuring Konami's most beloved TMNT games. The collection features two different versions of Turtles in Time: the original arcade version, and the one that came out on Super Nintendo. Unfortunately, only the arcade version supported online multiplayer, but Digital Eclipse has rectified that mistake with an all-new update that is now live across all versions! A similar update will be released down the line for the NES game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project. Full patch notes can be found embedded below.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Quietly Releases New System Update
A new update has apparently been released for Nintendo Switch, but this is not a full new version of the system software. Instead, it seems Nintendo has made some changes to version 15.0.1, which released back on October 31st. According to self-described "Switch tinkerer" @OatmealDome, a "rebootless update" was released for the console. Given Nintendo's silence surrounding the update, it shouldn't surprise users to learn that it's a pretty minor one. Apparently the company has made some changes to the system's "bad words lists," adding terms that weren't there before. Nintendo has also made some changes to prevent the system from accidentally blocking inoffensive words in other languages.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Gain 22 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS1
PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Ends Hiatus With Chapter 88 Release
Dragon Ball Super is taking a page from its latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, introducing two new crime fighters to the Z-Fighters with Goten and Trunks. Now that the sons of Goku and Vegeta are teenagers, they are front and center in the latest chapter of the Shonen manga which has just hit the internet. Taking place before the events of Dragon Ball Super's new movie, Goten and Trunks are taking a page from Gohan by following in the Great Saiyaman's footsteps.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Anticipated Animated Movie
Ember, the upcoming animated project from Klaus filmmaker Sergio Pablos, has been cancelled by Netflix. The film is the latest animated title to be cut by Netflix, following Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire as well as Antiracist Baby and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten which were all scrapped earlier this year. According to Variety, the decision to scrap Ember — as well as the previously scrapped animated projects — isn't cost-related and is instead creatively driven.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Celebrates Super's Return With Future Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has returned with a new chapter of its manga following the hiatus after the Granolah Arc drew to a close, which not only gave us Vegeta's Ultra Ego, but threw in a major curveball thanks to Frieza's new ultimate form, "Black Frieza". With the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters earlier this year, the printed story is aiming to explore the events that took place right before the return of the Red Ribbon Army via Trunks and Goten. Now, one cosplayer has honored the son of Vegeta from the future.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
ComicBook
HBO Max Adds Fan-Favorite Animated Series Back To Service
An animated favorite is back on HBO Max after being removed earlier this year. Fans of the Cartoon Network show Clarence are celebrating on social media right now, as the sweet kid's adventures have returned out of the blue. Users are reporting that the series appeared overnight. Of course, there's been no explanation of why its back yet. But, people are just happy to see the series back on the streaming platform. When the news of the first shows being removed from the platform hit, a lot of fans wondered what was going on. But, the company offered some slight clarification. Now, we know that a lot of these removed shows will be sold to FAST model platforms. (i.e. stuff like Pluto TV and FreeVee over at Amazon.) So, rejoice, maybe there's a way to get some of this stuff back on the platform without waiting for a bidding war to resolve.
Comments / 0