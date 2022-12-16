Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon
Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
KDRV
Man of White City pronounced dead from collision on Highway 66
Klamath County, Ore. -- Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle on December 19th at approximately 7:35 pm. OSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 66 and Clover Creek Rd. in Klamath County. OSP says a 2006 Ford Escape driven by 26-year-old Elijah Nathaniel Allen of White...
KDRV
OSP saturation patrol Friday focuses on Fatal 5 in Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- In a season of giving Oregon State Police troopers are helping local law enforcement give more attention to patrolling this weekend. For some drivers, those patrols might give them tickets. Oregon State Police (OSP) office is encouraging safe travel this holiday season. Three people died in...
kptv.com
Crash on Highway 199 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 199, near milepost 5 in Josephine County, left two people dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP trooper responded to the crash at about 2:15 a.m. An investigation revealed that a Toyota...
Fatal crash at Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Road claims life of White City man
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
KDRV
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
KDRV
White City shooting victim hospitalized, recovering while police investigate
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a weekend shooting victim is hospitalized in stable condition today. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating the shooting. JCSO says it occurred around 11:22pm Sunday near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 12/19 – Annual Menorah Lighting on the Plaza in Ashland Heads to Grants Pass Tonight and Medford Tomorrow, Two Elderly Pedestrians Killed in Crash On Hwy 99 In Grants Pass
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:25 PM DEC. 18, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM...
KTVL
Rogue Valley Apartments management plans to euthanize the stray cats at the complex
WHITE CITY — An apartment complex management company has told tenants that the undomesticated cats on their property will be euthanized on December 19. “Which is why the plea on Facebook that started this is to say is there anybody out there who can foster, take kittens, take the barn cats so at least they're safe,” said Wendy Diamond, a community advocate.
Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party
An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police.
mybasin.com
WHITE CITY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES MAKE GRAFFITI ARRESTS, DISCOVER ILLEGALLY CONCEALED GUNS, DRUGS
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies made multiple arrests in White City this month that started as graffiti vandalism complaints and ended with arrests for criminal mischief, probation violation, illegal handguns, and drugs. JCSO White City Community Action Team (CAT) arrested four suspects in two separate incidents the week of December 5th.
KDRV
Two killed, one badly hurt after head on car crash on Highway 199
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized with serious injuries after a head on car crash west of Grants Pass on Highway 199. It happened on Sunday at 2:15 in the morning. A preliminary investigation from Oregon State Police reveals that a Toyota Prius, operated...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DUII/RECKLESS DRIVING
A Roseburg area man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday following an alleged DUII incident. A DCSO report said at about 1:30 a.m. a caller indicated that the driver of a pickup was possibly intoxicated as the vehicle was heading south on Highway 99 just south of Roseburg. The driver was contacted near the intersection of Highway 99 and Happy Valley Road near Green. The 42-year old performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He was detained after allegedly admitting to having had 6 beers. His blood alcohol level registered .20, which is 2 and a half times the legal limit for driving.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE and other agencies are at scene of structure fire in Montague Sunday
MONTAGUE, Calif. 2:03 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, along with the Yreka Fire Department and Montague Fire Department, are at the scene of a fully involved structure fire off of East Street in Montague on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that fire resources will still be on scene for...
KTVL
Warming shelter identified for Grants Pass plus a potential mobile shower trailer
GRANTS PASS — If approved Grants Pass will have its first mobile shower trailer for the homeless population to use, making it the first public showering center in over three years. “I know I felt better after a shower this morning and I know how good it feels to...
KTVL
Jackson County declares state of emergency regarding cannabis grows
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding hemp and cannabis grows on Tuesday. The resolution will prevent the issuance of new hemp licenses. Those with existing licenses are permitted to keep growing. "The production and processing of cannabis has resulted...
basinlife.com
Lot for Sale Overlooking Klamath Lake in Ridgewater Properties in Klamath Falls, Shown by Cathy Ferreira of Keller Williams Realty, Priced Reduced!
For Sale! A wonderful lot, ready for your new home, with a scenic view of Klamath Lake you will want to see, is available now at 934 Bailey Mtn. Rd. in the Ridgewater Properties gated community in Klamath Falls. This is the one for you!. This is one of the...
Comments / 3