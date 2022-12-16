A Roseburg area man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday following an alleged DUII incident. A DCSO report said at about 1:30 a.m. a caller indicated that the driver of a pickup was possibly intoxicated as the vehicle was heading south on Highway 99 just south of Roseburg. The driver was contacted near the intersection of Highway 99 and Happy Valley Road near Green. The 42-year old performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He was detained after allegedly admitting to having had 6 beers. His blood alcohol level registered .20, which is 2 and a half times the legal limit for driving.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO