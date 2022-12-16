ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talent, OR

Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon

Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Man of White City pronounced dead from collision on Highway 66

Klamath County, Ore. -- Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle on December 19th at approximately 7:35 pm. OSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 66 and Clover Creek Rd. in Klamath County. OSP says a 2006 Ford Escape driven by 26-year-old Elijah Nathaniel Allen of White...
WHITE CITY, OR
KDRV

OSP saturation patrol Friday focuses on Fatal 5 in Jackson County

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- In a season of giving Oregon State Police troopers are helping local law enforcement give more attention to patrolling this weekend. For some drivers, those patrols might give them tickets. Oregon State Police (OSP) office is encouraging safe travel this holiday season. Three people died in...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Crash on Highway 199 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 199, near milepost 5 in Josephine County, left two people dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP trooper responded to the crash at about 2:15 a.m. An investigation revealed that a Toyota...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

White City shooting victim hospitalized, recovering while police investigate

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a weekend shooting victim is hospitalized in stable condition today. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating the shooting. JCSO says it occurred around 11:22pm Sunday near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 12/19 – Annual Menorah Lighting on the Plaza in Ashland Heads to Grants Pass Tonight and Medford Tomorrow, Two Elderly Pedestrians Killed in Crash On Hwy 99 In Grants Pass

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:25 PM DEC. 18, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Rogue Valley Apartments management plans to euthanize the stray cats at the complex

WHITE CITY — An apartment complex management company has told tenants that the undomesticated cats on their property will be euthanized on December 19. “Which is why the plea on Facebook that started this is to say is there anybody out there who can foster, take kittens, take the barn cats so at least they're safe,” said Wendy Diamond, a community advocate.
WHITE CITY, OR
mybasin.com

WHITE CITY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES MAKE GRAFFITI ARRESTS, DISCOVER ILLEGALLY CONCEALED GUNS, DRUGS

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies made multiple arrests in White City this month that started as graffiti vandalism complaints and ended with arrests for criminal mischief, probation violation, illegal handguns, and drugs. JCSO White City Community Action Team (CAT) arrested four suspects in two separate incidents the week of December 5th.
WHITE CITY, OR
thestandardnewspaper.online

Killer sentenced to natural life term￼

KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR DUII/RECKLESS DRIVING

A Roseburg area man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday following an alleged DUII incident. A DCSO report said at about 1:30 a.m. a caller indicated that the driver of a pickup was possibly intoxicated as the vehicle was heading south on Highway 99 just south of Roseburg. The driver was contacted near the intersection of Highway 99 and Happy Valley Road near Green. The 42-year old performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He was detained after allegedly admitting to having had 6 beers. His blood alcohol level registered .20, which is 2 and a half times the legal limit for driving.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Jackson County declares state of emergency regarding cannabis grows

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding hemp and cannabis grows on Tuesday. The resolution will prevent the issuance of new hemp licenses. Those with existing licenses are permitted to keep growing. "The production and processing of cannabis has resulted...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

