Millions to Lose Medicaid Coverage Under Congress' Plan
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from booting people off...
The New Top House Republican Overseeing Markets Isn't as ‘Anti-ESG' as Some in GOP Want
The incoming Republican leader of the House Financial Services Committee, North Carolina's Patrick McHenry, told executives at the recent CNBC CFO Council Summit in Washington, D.C., that he will focus on oversight of new SEC climate disclosure rule, but he pushed back against being branded as anti-ESG. States including Texas...
Jan. 6 Committee Prepares to Unveil Final Report on Capitol Insurrection
An 800-page report set to be released by House investigators as soon as Wednesday will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud. The resulting Jan. 6,...
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Millions at Risk of Losing Medicaid in the Spring Under Provision Tucked Inside $1.7 Trillion Federal Spending Bill
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic risk losing their coverage starting in the spring under Congress' $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Congress had previously barred states from kicking people off Medicaid for the duration of the Covid public health emergency, which has led to a historic number of people enrolled.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Senators ask federal regulators to look into company at center of Channel 2 investigation
ATLANTA — There was action Wednesday in the nation’s Capitol related to a Channel 2 Action News investigation. Two powerful senators sent a letter to federal regulators asking that a controversial real estate company be investigated. Lawmakers even cited Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray’s reporting in the...
EXPLAINER: How the latest US aid makes Ukraine stronger
WASHINGTON (AP) — The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Wednesday puts a dramatic exclamation point on the Biden administration’s latest announcement of military aid to the war-torn nation. In ways big and small, the massive $1.85 billion package will expand the abilities of Zelenskyy’s...
Zelenskyy to Meet Biden, Address Congress on 1st International Visit Since Start of War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to a joint session of Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account that...
Volunteers continue counting 26,000+ ballots in Virginia Democratic firehouse primary
(The Center Square) – Over 26,000 voters participated in the Democratic firehouse primary held Tuesday to select a nominee for the special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin – a total officials from the Democratic Party of Virginia call the largest firehouse primary in state history. Volunteers continued to count ballots into the evening hours Wednesday in the aftermath of the party-run primary on Tuesday, where voters across the 4th congressional district cast ballots at...
Read How Much Trump Paid — Or Didn't Pay — in Taxes Each Year
The amount of income, deductions and taxes paid by former President Donald Trump as disclosed in his annual federal tax returns while serving in the White House was detailed in a new report. The report by the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation was posted online shortly after the...
