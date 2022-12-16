White Deer, Pa. — A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed Wednesday in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project. On Dec. 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township, Union County and Route 405 in Watsontown while Windstream replaces wires across the roadway. A detour using local roadways will be in place while crews work. The detour will be in place between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are cautioned to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

