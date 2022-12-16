Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
1 man dies, 2 injured in Pa. car crash
One man has died after a car crash that occurred in Luzerne County, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. on Monday, to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route 11, the news outlet said.
wkok.com
Crash in Union County Injures Northumberland County Man
WINFIELD – In Union County, a one car crash near the Route 15/CSVT interchange injured a man from Northumberland County. State police tell us, 36-year-old Roger Rosancrans of Sunbury was driving north on Route 15 near County Line Road. They say he crossed both soundbound lanes and hit an embankment.
Man accused of leading police on a car, foot chase
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man who they say tried to hit troopers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a snowbank while he was trying to avoid arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Michael Roman, 32, of Newark, New Jersey, almost struck a PennDOT worker who helped pull his vehicle, later […]
WOLF
Woman struck and killed in Columbia County
BENTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A woman died after being struck by vehicle Monday in Benton Township. According to officials, the incident happened in the 3900 Block of SR. 487/Maple Grove Rd. in Benton Township just after 6:30 PM. The Columbia County Coroner says 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was crossing...
Norristown Times Herald
Pottstown home invasion robbery lands Carbon County man in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Carbon County man is headed to prison for his participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Devon Malcom Williams, 33, of the 400 block of...
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
No injuries reported in Brandonville crash
BRANDONVILLE – No one was hurt when a van slid on ice and struck a tree in this East Union Township village Monday evening. Crews were called to Dombrowski Lane and Trailer Road in the village just before 6:00pm. Fire officials at the scene said a Ford Transit van...
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Man sentenced for a DUI crash killing one
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in a crash that killed one while he was driving under the influence. According to Pike County District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin, Kevin Lamar Aldridge, 43, of Arizona, entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a fatal […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge
Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
Portion of White Deer Pike to close on Wednesday in Union and Northumberland counties
White Deer, Pa. — A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed Wednesday in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project. On Dec. 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township, Union County and Route 405 in Watsontown while Windstream replaces wires across the roadway. A detour using local roadways will be in place while crews work. The detour will be in place between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are cautioned to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
WOLF
GoFundMe for police chief injured in crash
(WOLF) — West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner, who was injured in a crash last week, has recently had a GoFundMe created on his behalf. Last Thursday, Turner was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with a broken hip after another vehicle crossed the center lane and into his path.
Woman dies after being struck by SUV
BENTON, Pa. — A woman checking her mail died after being hit by a vehicle in Columbia County. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday on Route 487 near Benton. The Columbia County coroner says Jamie Rankin, 49, was checking her mailbox when she crossed Route 487 to return to her home and was hit by an SUV.
Intensive supervised bail OK’d for defendant in starvation deaths of Pa. girls
WILLIAMSPORT – The mother of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death and physically abusing two young Lycoming County sisters has been made eligible for intensive supervised bail. County Judge Nancy L. Butts on Tuesday approved the defense request for Michele L. Butler, 49, who...
wkok.com
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
Three people charged with manslaughter after investigation into newborn's death
Sullivan County, Pa. — Three people were arrested Monday on charges relating to the death of a newborn baby in January of this year. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Mildred, Pa., and Brigette Meckes of North Lawrence, NY, were charged with manslaughter and related offenses. “These individuals neglected their responsibilities to care for an innocent child,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. ...
skooknews.com
Ashland Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a wanted man from Ashland. According to Schuylkill County Detectives, Tanner James Manhart, 27, is wanted after he failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on November 15, 2022, for a status conference.
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
