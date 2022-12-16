Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City

Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night.

The fire happened in the area near Admiral Boulevard at an apartment building at around 8:19 p.m.

According to a KCFD spokesperson, the building was previously damaged by fires in the past.

The fire triggered the back of the building to partially collapse.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

