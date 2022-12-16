Read full article on original website
Large earthquake not likely for Sacramento area, but damage is possible | Expert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County, one question lingering in people's minds is whether it could happen in Sacramento. Tuesday's earthquake hit along the coast of Northern California, roughly 5 1/2 hours away from Sacramento. For those wondering whether it could happen in...
93 homeless persons died in Sacramento County in the first half of this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 93 people died while living on the streets of Sacramento County in the first half of this year, according to the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. The coalition released its new report this week. The deaths were reported between Jan. 1 through July 31 of...
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. The post No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Sacramento Uber driver says he was beaten, assaulted by rider
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For nearly five years, 26-year-old Brett Roche of Sacramento said he has taken on close to 7,000 rides as an Uber or Lyft driver. "Realistically, there should be no scenario where I'm calling the cops because someone hit me in a headlock in my own car," said Roche.
Downtown Sacramento structure collapses due to fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 11th and G streets in Downtown Sacramento. According to the fire department, two buildings, that were empty during the fire, were involved. The fire department said that one of the structures collapsed due to the fire. […]
PG&E hands out batteries to some customers at risk of utility-triggered power outages
Around 100 lucky (or perhaps not so lucky) low-income customers who have been frequently impacted by outages due to Pacific Gas & Electric’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS) initiative could get a no-cost battery system courtesy of the utility and Enphase Energy. Eligible customers must live in El Dorado,...
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
'Why did they let us burn?' | An investigation into unkept promises and mismanagement by the US Forest Service
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — “Well, this was inherited from my mother who inherited from her parents who they inherited from my great-grandparents,” said Lou Lucas. “So, this was my life.”. Roots in Grizzly Flats run deep. “My great-grandparents bought the homestead in 1910,” said Lucas.
2-alarm fire in Sacramento destroys vacant residential buildings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two separate residential buildings were destroyed in an early Sunday morning two-alarm fire. The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near 11th and G Streets in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, both buildings were vacant when flames erupted. One of the structures reportedly...
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
Shooting investigation in North Sacramento
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Haywood Street. A man was taken to a hospital, according to the police department.
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
Stockton facing overcrowded animal shelter, pushing for new solutions
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's animal shelter is dealing with a long-running problem of overcrowded kennels for large breed dogs and is currently operating at over 100% capacity on a daily basis. Despite efforts so far from the city, the local Animal Protection League (APL) and Sacramento Shelter Pets Alive...
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
California's wildfire risk map updated after 15 years
PLACER COUNTY - California's Office of the State Fire Marshal released an updated fire hazard map showing which unincorporated parts of California are most at risk for fires and what future destruction could look like.It's a map agencies hope will educate the public on how to better prepare for fire season. All you have to do is type in your address and discover if you're area is at high risk of wildfire."We're been working with stake holder's wildfire scientist to build a new model," says Cal Fire Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained the map - hasn't been updated for 15...
Police, firefighters light up night sky for children at Shriners hospital
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento area first responders put on a holiday lights show at Shriners Children's Hospital to help raise spirits for kids spending their holidays at the hospital. An air ladder drawn up to the window of the hospital is usually a harrowing sight, but this time, it...
13-acre site to become a safe parking space for homeless living in vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grappling with winds to cover his pickup truck from the rain, while dodging cars he could reach out and touch, is something Michael said he’s been doing since living in his car on the corner of Connie Dr. and Roseville Rd. for five years. Michael...
Megaflood: California’s disaster in waiting | Go in-depth with our 4-part series
New research indicates 'megafloods' are twice as likely in the future due to our changing climate. Staff (ABC10), Monica Woods, Rob Carlmark, Brenden Mincheff, Carley Gomez (ABC10) Published: 12:20 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 10:22 AM PST December 16, 2022. SACRAMENTO, Calif. When you think of California's climate, drought...
