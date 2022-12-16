JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue invited a very special guest to the station and held its annual Santa Run on Tuesday evening. “We’re going to try to saturate as many of the areas here close to the station, and where there are a lot of people, as we can and just cover as much as we can before it gets too dark and too cold and before Santa head has to head back north to finish up for the week,” said W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Jeffiers.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO