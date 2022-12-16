Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead of Arctic front. FOX 56's Tyler Melito talks safety as a staggering Arctic front is set...
wymt.com
Update: Road back open in Harlan County after early morning fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8 a.m. Update: Officials tell us Highway 38 is back open now and crews have cleared the scene of the fire. Firefighters with the Evarts Fire Department tell WYMT the fire was at a two-story house and no one was injured. The cause of the...
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...
wymt.com
Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pike County are investigating a weekend death as suspicious after finding a body of a man inside his home. Dispatchers at the Kentucky State Police Post in Pikeville received a call of a burglary in progress Sunday morning at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City.
WSAZ
Eastern Kentucky’s road to recovery after flooding
FRANKFORT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Catastrophic flooding rocked Eastern Kentucky communities in the summer of 2022. Forty people were killed in the flooding. “We made 1,400 rescues,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. Since then, many families have called makeshift neighborhoods of travel trailers home. “”I admit it’s going to take a...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
harlanenterprise.net
1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire
One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
wymt.com
Police in Prestonsburg investigating fatal fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police and Fire Department responded to fatal fire that happened Sunday, the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. Officials say during an investigation, a person was found dead inside the home. The investigation is still ongoing.
wymt.com
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County. According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday. We will...
wymt.com
Office building destroyed in Bell County fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend fire left one office building destroyed in Bell County. Just after 6:20 Sunday morning, Bell County Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to the Bell County Coal Company offices on Highway 72 just outside Middlesboro. Several departments fought to contain the flames, but...
wymt.com
No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday. In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire. The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded...
wymt.com
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
wymt.com
Officers urge caution for drivers heading into cold Christmas weekend
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With forecasts predicting winter weather will hit the mountains hard this weekend, emergency management officials are urging caution on the roadways. “No one needs to not get home- and especially during the holidays. We don’t want to work any kind of collision where we’ve got to call families and things like that,” said Pikeville PD PIO, Officer Tony Conn.
wymt.com
Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With bitterly cold temperatures on the way for later this week and Christmas weekend, counties throughout the mountains are opening warming shelters to help people in need. In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas...
wymt.com
Winter officially begins today, but its wrath arrives by the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The winter solstice takes place just before 5 p.m. today, but we still have a couple of mild days before the bottom drops out and temperatures plummet. We should wake up in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning with some sunny skies for most of today. A few clouds will drift in this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front that will turn our weather world upside down in the coming days. Highs today will top out near 50. Clouds increase tonight and some spotty showers are possible late. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.
wymt.com
Johnson County fire department holds annual Santa Run
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue invited a very special guest to the station and held its annual Santa Run on Tuesday evening. “We’re going to try to saturate as many of the areas here close to the station, and where there are a lot of people, as we can and just cover as much as we can before it gets too dark and too cold and before Santa head has to head back north to finish up for the week,” said W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Jeffiers.
wymt.com
Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County. Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.
wklw.com
One Dies In Letcher Co Crash
A person is dead after a crash in Letcher Co. Officials have confirmed the death which happened yesterday afternoon on Highway 588 near the Uz community. The victim has not yet been identified but reports suggest they were driving alone at the time. They were taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. More information is expected to be released soon.
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
wbontv.com
Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified
A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
