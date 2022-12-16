Read full article on original website
Robins: Harbingers of winter
For people living in the great frozen wastelands of North America (basically, anywhere north of Gainesville and east of Palm Springs), robins are the much-beloved heralds of spring. Seeing the flocks returning from the south is a sure sign that the coldest part of the year has passed. Soon comes the thaw, and the parkas can be put away for a few months.
