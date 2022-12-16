Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken looks ahead to 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Paul TenHaken won a second term as the Mayor of Sioux Falls in 2022. He joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to talk about his goals for the city in 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota facing setbacks, calls for volunteers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota needs more hands-on help, as winter storms paralyzed much of South Dakota last week, causing major setbacks. Tens of thousands of people across the state rely on Feeding South Dakota, and now officials say 3,300 families affected by the storm could not get their deliveries. Weather continues to interfere with the organization’s operations.
dakotanewsnow.com
Downtown Sioux Falls tax increase to come
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls City Council unanimously approved a tax hike proposal for downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday night. The plan removes a cap that has been in place for over 30 years. The money will go toward services such as street sweeping, snow removal, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
2023 One Book Siouxland selection announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxland Libraries has chosen a short story collection about life on the high plains as the One Book selection for 2023. Accidental Rancher by Eliza Blue was selected as the book for the Sioux Falls community to read and discuss in the coming year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a 16-year-old was shot at Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the 1300 block of S Majestic View Pl. The victim was walking when a car drove up next to him. The victim thought the car contained several teenagers and may have recognized a couple, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.
dakotanewsnow.com
Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region. Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue contains garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in south central Sioux Falls. Authorities say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage on fire that broke out at approximately 5:15 a.m. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to the house and nearby buildings and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana staff spread holiday cheer to Good Samaritan Society residents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nursing home residents from Good Samaritan Society – Luther Manor received a special holiday surprise on Tuesday. Staff from Augustana University’s Student Success Center sang Christmas songs and played Bingo with residents. “We love to bring joy to other people’s lives....
dakotanewsnow.com
Tree of Hope gets gifts to the McCrossan Boys Ranch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can get gifts to the boys at the McCrossan Boys Ranch, by visiting one of four “Tree of Hope” locations. Executive Director Brian Roegiers, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Locals raise money for K9 Rescue Foundation with holiday lights show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A spectacular light display in a Sioux Falls neighborhood is not only helping bring Christmas cheer. The “Lights on Lotta” display takes donations for Big Paws K9 Rescue Foundation, a group that trains and donates service dogs to disabled veterans and former first responders. The Christmas light display raised $15,000 last year and aims to raise $20,000 this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Board of Regents to discuss recent SDSU drag show
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents plans to meet telephonically on Wednesday to discuss the involvement of minors in student-sponsored events like the drag show that took place recently at South Dakota State University. The issue was first raised at the Regents’ regular meeting...
dakotanewsnow.com
SAM offers free bus rides during cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With extreme wind chill in this week’s forecast, Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will waive bus fares on its fixed bus routes for Dec. 21 through 24. Wind chill temperatures are anticipated to plummet to near 50 below zero in the coming days,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Startup Sioux Falls program providing tools for future business leaders
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - CO.STARTERS Business Accelerator provides entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships, and tools to turn ideas into reality to sustain a business. If you are looking to launch a new product or service, bring your concept and be ready to mold it with feedback from others. The course consists of eleven sessions with the last being a Startup Pitch Night. The Startup Sioux Falls program is one of three gatherings per year (Jan, May, and Oct) and will cover the following topics:
dakotanewsnow.com
Snowmobiling safety tips after the snow falls
With cold temperatures on the way, now is the time to equip your vehicle with the proper emergency materials. Startup Sioux Falls is launching a new program to help entrepreneurs turn their business ideas into reality through a ten week program.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tuesday’s HS Basketball recap includes wins by Jefferson boys and Tea Area/Washington girls
SIOUX FALLS AND TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson boys pulled away to beat Lincoln 71-57 Tuesday night despite some rim-rocking dunks from JT Rock of the patriots. The top-ranked Cavaliers had the long bombs going in to remain unbeaten. It was the first loss for 2nd-ranked Lincoln. In...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave....
Comments / 0