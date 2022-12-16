Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Police investigating claims of man groping joggers in Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating claims of a man groping joggers along Lake Washington Boulevard, dating as far back as last April. Police first received a report of a woman being groped on April 6. She told officers she was jogging near 17th Ave and E Marion St when a man grabbed her, then drove off in a white Lexus SUV.
q13fox.com
Deputies: 1 injured, 80 rounds fired in shooting in Parkland
PARKLAND, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Parkland. Pierce County deputies were called around to an apartment complex around 4 a.m. Tuesday, responding to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 911 caller with her boyfriend, who had...
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward.
q13fox.com
2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
q13fox.com
Redmond Police seek bank robbery suspect from Dec. 8
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police need help identifying a suspect of a bank robbery on Dec. 8. According to police, the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank near NE 76th St and 180th Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was captured in a surveillance photo with a hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask, dark clothes and what appears to be a beanie under his hood.
q13fox.com
Everett Gospel Mission helps provide dozens of warm beds during winter storm
EVERETT, Wash. - Dozens seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures in Everett found a bed and a warm place to stay at the First Baptist Church. The Everett Gospel Mission is operating the cold weather shelter inside the church. Organizers say they had more than 70 people use the services just in one night.
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
q13fox.com
Heavy round of snow in Snohomish County brought joy for some, plenty of work for others
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - On Tuesday, road crews working for Snohomish County Public Works were well into 24/7 coverage, which meant employees took 12-hour shifts to keep every county plow operating day and night. "We’re in full-swing," said Jim Parker, the road maintenance director. "I know folks can get frustrated...
q13fox.com
1 dead after house fire in Seattle's Beacon Hill
SEATTLE - Fire officials are investigating after one person died in a house fire in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. At about 10 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire a home near the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South. The Seattle Fire Department said crews found...
q13fox.com
Local organizations expand shelters ahead of Puget Sound snowfall
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The snowy conditions are just part of the problem in Snohomish County this week. On top of the dangerous, snow covered roads, the temperatures are dropping overnight to dangerous levels. In Marysville, LINC NW is expanding the number of beds in the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. "I...
q13fox.com
WSP trooper offers tips for driving safe on winter roads
Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding is talking to Good Day Seattle about the road conditions as falls over Western Washington. Harding recommends people to stay home but if you have to go out, slow down and give enough following distance.
q13fox.com
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Lynnwood house fire
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A woman was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a Lynnwood home. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. for reports of smoke and flames coming from a home in the 5800 block of 186th Pl SW. A...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County crews clear 9,000+ miles of road ahead of snowfall
EVERETT, Wash. - As snow and ice hit major Snohomish County roads, the county has every plow working around the clock in an attempt to keep up with challenges on the road. The Snohomish Public Works team reports that they’ve cleared more than 9,000 miles of road between Saturday night and Tuesday morning. Drivers are expected to continue to plow, sand and salt until the temperatures rise back above freezing in a few days.
q13fox.com
Snow, cold hit Western Washington's lowlands
ARLINGTON, Wa. - Snow had trouble sticking in parts of King and Snohomish counties, but that didn’t mean any less work for road crews on Sunday night. The Snohomish County Public Works team tells FOX 13 that they began prepping early. Before the weekend hit they had 38 plows, and thousands of tons of sand, salt, and de-icer.
q13fox.com
Dozens of flights delayed or canceled at SEA Airport
SEATAC, Wash. - The next weather system will start to arrive late Monday, and snow is expected for the Puget Sound area. Dozens of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled about 100...
q13fox.com
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop
Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
q13fox.com
Weather causes hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATAC, Wash. - Hundreds of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed due to winter weather, according to FlightAware. According to FlightAware.com, at one point, there were nearly 200 cancellations and over 350 delays as of Tuesday evening. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Snow fades away for now, but extremely cold temperatures take over
SEATTLE - What a wild weather day across the region!. Our high today for Sea-Tac happened this morning with a reading of 42, but soon after a cold front hit the area dropping temperatures quickly. Let's get right into our weather and traffic headlines moving forward:. Overnight expect bone-chilling temperatures...
q13fox.com
Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow expected Monday night and Tuesday
SEATTLE - Snow is expected to impact the Puget Sound area, Hood Canal, and Olympic Peninsula Monday night into Tuesday. The daylight hours Monday will be pretty quiet. There will be few flurries here and there, but it will be mainly dry. Very cold conditions continue in the North Sound, with Fraser Valley outflow winds kicking wind chill temps into the single digits, close to zero degrees. Bellingham will be frigid the next few days.
