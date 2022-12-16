ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating claims of man groping joggers in Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating claims of a man groping joggers along Lake Washington Boulevard, dating as far back as last April. Police first received a report of a woman being groped on April 6. She told officers she was jogging near 17th Ave and E Marion St when a man grabbed her, then drove off in a white Lexus SUV.
Deputies: 1 injured, 80 rounds fired in shooting in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Parkland. Pierce County deputies were called around to an apartment complex around 4 a.m. Tuesday, responding to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 911 caller with her boyfriend, who had...
2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
Redmond Police seek bank robbery suspect from Dec. 8

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police need help identifying a suspect of a bank robbery on Dec. 8. According to police, the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank near NE 76th St and 180th Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was captured in a surveillance photo with a hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask, dark clothes and what appears to be a beanie under his hood.
Everett Gospel Mission helps provide dozens of warm beds during winter storm

EVERETT, Wash. - Dozens seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures in Everett found a bed and a warm place to stay at the First Baptist Church. The Everett Gospel Mission is operating the cold weather shelter inside the church. Organizers say they had more than 70 people use the services just in one night.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
1 dead after house fire in Seattle's Beacon Hill

SEATTLE - Fire officials are investigating after one person died in a house fire in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. At about 10 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire a home near the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South. The Seattle Fire Department said crews found...
Local organizations expand shelters ahead of Puget Sound snowfall

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The snowy conditions are just part of the problem in Snohomish County this week. On top of the dangerous, snow covered roads, the temperatures are dropping overnight to dangerous levels. In Marysville, LINC NW is expanding the number of beds in the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. "I...
WSP trooper offers tips for driving safe on winter roads

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding is talking to Good Day Seattle about the road conditions as falls over Western Washington. Harding recommends people to stay home but if you have to go out, slow down and give enough following distance.
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Lynnwood house fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A woman was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a Lynnwood home. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. for reports of smoke and flames coming from a home in the 5800 block of 186th Pl SW. A...
Snohomish County crews clear 9,000+ miles of road ahead of snowfall

EVERETT, Wash. - As snow and ice hit major Snohomish County roads, the county has every plow working around the clock in an attempt to keep up with challenges on the road. The Snohomish Public Works team reports that they’ve cleared more than 9,000 miles of road between Saturday night and Tuesday morning. Drivers are expected to continue to plow, sand and salt until the temperatures rise back above freezing in a few days.
Snow, cold hit Western Washington's lowlands

ARLINGTON, Wa. - Snow had trouble sticking in parts of King and Snohomish counties, but that didn’t mean any less work for road crews on Sunday night. The Snohomish County Public Works team tells FOX 13 that they began prepping early. Before the weekend hit they had 38 plows, and thousands of tons of sand, salt, and de-icer.
Dozens of flights delayed or canceled at SEA Airport

SEATAC, Wash. - The next weather system will start to arrive late Monday, and snow is expected for the Puget Sound area. Dozens of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled about 100...
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop

Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
Weather causes hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, Wash. - Hundreds of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed due to winter weather, according to FlightAware. According to FlightAware.com, at one point, there were nearly 200 cancellations and over 350 delays as of Tuesday evening. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled...
Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
Seattle weather: Lowland snow expected Monday night and Tuesday

SEATTLE - Snow is expected to impact the Puget Sound area, Hood Canal, and Olympic Peninsula Monday night into Tuesday. The daylight hours Monday will be pretty quiet. There will be few flurries here and there, but it will be mainly dry. Very cold conditions continue in the North Sound, with Fraser Valley outflow winds kicking wind chill temps into the single digits, close to zero degrees. Bellingham will be frigid the next few days.
