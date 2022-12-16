Man shot to death in Manhattan: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Manhattan Thursday, police said.

Tykeem Berry, 30, was shot in the chest in the 100 block of Nagle Avenue in Inwood around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Berry knew the person who shot him, police said. No arrests have been made.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s wearing a green sweater and sweatpants.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

