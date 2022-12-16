Man shot to death in Manhattan: NYPD
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Manhattan Thursday, police said.
Tykeem Berry, 30, was shot in the chest in the 100 block of Nagle Avenue in Inwood around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD.
Berry knew the person who shot him, police said. No arrests have been made.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s wearing a green sweater and sweatpants.
Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 4