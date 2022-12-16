ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot to death in Manhattan: NYPD

By Finn Hoogensen
 5 days ago

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Manhattan Thursday, police said.

Tykeem Berry, 30, was shot in the chest in the 100 block of Nagle Avenue in Inwood around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Berry knew the person who shot him, police said. No arrests have been made.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s wearing a green sweater and sweatpants.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 4

Kioffa Khan
5d ago

The recipe for deadly criminality is untreated anger and rage issues, a hateful disposition, unregulated disguised attire, and the ability to flee the crime!

PIX11

Woman accused of stabbing roommate to death in Manhattan shelter

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman is accused of stabbing her roommate to death inside a Manhattan homeless shelter Friday night, authorities said. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The boy was outside of a deli on West 167th Street, near University Avenue in Highbridge, around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 13 when three suspects surrounded him, according to the NYPD. One of the suspects pulled […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Over $2K stolen in Bronx deli armed robbery: NYPD

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, The Bronx (PIX11) — A deli in the Bronx was robbed when an unknown man pulled out a gun on a teen employee on Dec. 7, police said. At the deli on West Kingsbridge Road, an 18-year-old was working in the store around 7:30 p.m. when a masked man entered, according to police. […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Man attacked and stabbed inside Manhattan homeless shelter: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A man was attacked by two people and stabbed in the chest inside a Manhattan homeless shelter early Tuesday morning, police said. The 34-year-old victim knew the two suspects who attacked him inside the shelter near West 25th Street around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police again seek tips after 2 legs were found at Bronx sewage facility

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are again asking for the public’s help after a baby’s legs were found at a Bronx sewage facility a few months ago, officials said Wednesday. Authorities discovered the first leg, possibly from the knee down, at the Hunt’s Point Wastewater Treatment Plant on Ryawa Avenue on Aug. 31 at […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Accused Brooklyn subway shooter plans to plead guilty

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The man accused of opening fire on a Brooklyn subway plans to plead guilty, officials said Wednesday. His lawyers wrote the court to indicate that Frank James “wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment.” A judge scheduled James’ guilty plea for Jan 3. James had previously pleaded not […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Thief stole $4,000 worth of wigs from Bronx store: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – A thief stole a large box containing $4,000 worth of products from a Bronx beauty supply store earlier this month, police said on Tuesday. The thief walked into a Feel Beauty store on Fordham Road and stole a box with about $4,000 worth of wigs and hair products that was left unattended near the front door around 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NY man gets parole after retrial conviction in 1995 killing

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was recently retried and convicted for a second time in a 1995 killing is set to get out of prison on parole as soon as next month. The Parole Board decided this month to release Eliseo DeLeon as early as Jan. 19, the state Department of Corrections and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Clearer photos show suspect in antisemitic attack at Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – The NYPD released clearer surveillance photos of the man wanted for an antisemitic attack at Central Park earlier this month. The suspect allegedly knocked a 63-year-old man to the ground in Central Park around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the NYPD.  The assault happened near the intersection […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man indicted in attacks on 3 women in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting three women in Manhattan, officials said Tuesday. Carl Phanor, 38, allegedly attacked three woman who were walking and jogging in separate incidents over the course of eight months, officials said. Each alleged assault happened early in the morning. “As alleged, Carl Phanor committed three […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman twice in the same day during the summer of 2020. According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Shinol John was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 21-year-old woman in Canarsie last month. John, 36, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo. Following a jury trial in November, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as The post Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

