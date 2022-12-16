ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Chalkbeat

What the new federal spending bill means for students and schools

A new bipartisan federal spending bill could send more money to schools serving students from low-income families and increase access to summer meals.The bill, unveiled Tuesday, includes tens of billions of dollars committed to schools, student support programs, and college funding. Among the bill’s provisions are additional investments in programs that support English language learners, child care for student parents, rural education, as well as increased funding for historically Black colleges...
The Center Square

Volunteers continue counting 26,000+ ballots in Virginia Democratic firehouse primary

(The Center Square) – Over 26,000 voters participated in the Democratic firehouse primary held Tuesday to select a nominee for the special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin – a total officials from the Democratic Party of Virginia call the largest firehouse primary in state history. Volunteers continued to count ballots into the evening hours Wednesday in the aftermath of the party-run primary on Tuesday, where voters across the 4th congressional district cast ballots at...
The Hill

How US Patriot missile systems could impact the Russia-Ukraine war

The United States announced Wednesday it will send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, in a move that experts say will immediately bolster the country’s defense capabilities and dull the threat of Russia’s relentless aerial attacks.  The announcement ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington marks a significant increase in U.S. military support…
