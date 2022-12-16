(The Center Square) – Over 26,000 voters participated in the Democratic firehouse primary held Tuesday to select a nominee for the special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin – a total officials from the Democratic Party of Virginia call the largest firehouse primary in state history. Volunteers continued to count ballots into the evening hours Wednesday in the aftermath of the party-run primary on Tuesday, where voters across the 4th congressional district cast ballots at...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO