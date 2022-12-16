ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Warmer Conditions Later In 5 Day Forecast

Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday December 19 through Friday December 23 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be cool, mostly sunny, and a high of 64°. Tuesday...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Passenger Who Was Killed From The Charter Bus Crash On I-15 Has Been ID

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person who died in a crash involving a bus with 12 passengers near the town of Baker Tuesday night on Interstate 15 has been identified. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger of the bus, Velia Monarrez, a 68-year-old resident of Las Vegas NV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BAKER, CA
Victim ID’d In Deadly Head-On Crash In Lucerne Valley On Hwy 247

LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Moises Soto, a 26-year-old resident of Anaheim, California, was identified as the crash victim by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the head-on crash that happened around 11:22am Sunday, December...
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA

