Kim Kelley
5d ago
It's an insult to every cancer patient and survivor. My son who beat cancer has a filing cabinet full of medical records and insurance documentation but she can't even lay hands on a surgeons bill????
'It was a nightmare': Valley family reunited with father who spent months in Mexican prison for accidentally bringing gun on vacation
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It happens more often than you may think. Families driving south to Mexico for a fun vacation end up behind bars for accidentally bringing a firearm with them. That's what happened to Ira Beavers and his family. “This can absolutely destroy your life," says Francine Nicholson,...
Kari Lake bragged Katie Hobbs would be forced to testify — then her own lawyers pulled the subpoena
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters on Tuesday that she was "excited" about an upcoming two-day trial ordered in her lawsuit seeking to overturn her election loss. Lake confidently added that Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, would not be able to "duck...
Maricopa County judge denies multiple motions in Kari Lake election lawsuit
Multiple, but not all, motions in an election lawsuit filed by Kari Lake have been dismissed Monday night.
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
Courts preparing to absorb Arizona's Guilty Except Insane cases in 2023
ARIZONA, USA — New year, new law. Next year, Arizona's court systems will absorb all Guilty Except Insane cases after a law signed in 2021 did away with the Board starting in 2023. Starting in January, judges in Maricopa and Pima counties will take the place of the Psychiatric...
Slain Jack in the Box worker's family facing holidays without him
PHOENIX — The family of a fast food worker shot and killed at a Phoenix drive-through window is struggling. Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, 19, was working at a Jack in the Box restaurant earlier this month when his life was cut short. His family now speaking out as they get ready to face the holidays without him.
AZFamily
Chandler man sentenced to 33 months in prison for defrauding investors
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Chandler man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for defrauding investors by U.S. District Judge Marquez after being found guilty on ten counts of Securities Fraud. Between 2012-2014, Jeffrey McHatton, 68, along with Mesa resident Robert Sproat, 60, and Gilbert resident Robert...
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts
A judge dismissed eight of 10 counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit that challenges the outcome of her race, setting a high bar for what she’ll have to prove at trial to win the suit. The case is set for a two-day trial, to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Through the suit, Lake, […] The post Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses. Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
12news.com
Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting
Victor Reyes had three kids – the youngest was 18 months. His girlfriend believes the party got out of hand – and Victor wound up dead.
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
Judge orders trial this week in Kari Lake's challenge to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs' victory
PHOENIX — Kari Lake will get her day in court this week to challenge her election defeat. Late Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered a two-day trial Wednesday and Thursday on two of the ten claims Lake made in contesting Democrat Katie Hobbs' 17,000-vote victory. Both...
AZFamily
West Point grad, Army veteran killed while selling father-in-law’s car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing kidnapping and murder charges after he allegedly killed a man who was selling a car. The victim is David Navidad-Parra, a West Point graduate and Army veteran who was trying to sell his father-in-law’s car for him. “It’s pretty sad you know, he’s an Army vet and hopefully justice is served,” said Kevyn Martinez, who lives near where Navidad-Parra’s body was found.
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Phoenix house party in May
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party that happened in May. Six teenagers were shot at a house on May 29 in the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to police. Luis Torres, 18, was killed in the shooting.
Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason
An Arizona judge dismissed eight out of ten allegations made by failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The post Arizona Judge Tosses 8 Of Kari Lake’s 10 Election Fraud Allegations, But She’s Still Celebrating For Some Reason appeared first on NewsOne.
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
arizonasuntimes.com
Legal Throwdown in Arizona: Democrat Attorney Marc Elias Says Kari Lake Must Prove Alleged Wrongdoing Altered Outcome of Election
Kari Lake scored a significant legal victory on Monday when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that two counts of her election contest against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will go to trial this week. The two day trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the judge’s ruling is expected by January 2, 2023, one day before the scheduled January 3 inauguration of Governor-elect Hobbs.
Young woman found dead in car in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found in a vehicle Tuesday morning. The 19-year-old's body was discovered at about 11 a.m. near Skyline Regional Park, located in the 2600 block of North Watson Road. The woman did not show any obvious signs of trauma, police said.
