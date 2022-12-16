ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Rush Creek Yacht Club to file re-zoning application with City of Heath

ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) Rush Creek Yacht Club was founded as a Texas non-profit entity in 1969. Its sole purpose is to promote the sport of sailing on the waters of Lake Ray Hubbard. For 53 years, RCYC has held annual regattas ranging from local fun races to World Championship level events. RCYC has become the home for National, North American, World and Olympic Gold Championship sailors. Our year-long youth sailing program is one of the largest and most successful in the state of Texas. Our Summer Youth Sailing Camps are hugely popular and are open to kids in our community as well as in the DFW Metroplex and beyond. RCYC brings people here from all over the USA and the World to experience our special part of Texas.RCYC owns just over 10 acres of land on the South-East shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. All the improvements built onsite exclusively support the club’s purpose of supporting the education and sport of sailing. A large portion of the property is undeveloped. In accordance with the City of Heath zoning regulations, the site is permitted to have town homes/condos. RCYC has no plans to build town homes or condos and wants to preserve its property to operate purely as a sailing venue and club.
HEATH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates Athletico’s Chamber membership, one year anniversary

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) – Athletico Physical Therapy – Rockwall North was joined by members of the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rockwall Chamber Ambassador Team on Dec. 15 to commemorate the Chamber partnership and one year anniversary celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3005 N. Goliad Street, Suite # 140, Rockwall, TX 75087.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall to call for General Election on May 6, 2023

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) – On Monday, February 6, the City of Rockwall will call an election to be held on May 6, 2023 for the purpose of electing the Mayor and three City Councilmembers – one each for Places 1, 3 and 5. Terms for all elected Rockwall City Councilmembers are for a period of two years. Two of the four incumbents – Mayor Kevin Fowler; and Bennie Daniels, Place 1, are termed out and are not eligible to run for reelection, having served the maximum allowable length of time according to the city charter. Clarence Jorif, Place 3 is eligible to run for reelection if he so chooses, and Dennis Lewis, who was recently appointed to Place 5, may also run if he so desires.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Frost Bank opens Rockwall Financial Center today

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) – The Frost Rockwall Financial Center – the ninth of 28 new financial centers to open in Frost’s Dallas region expansion – opened for business this morning. A 154-year-old bank with deep Texas roots, Frost operates 166 financial centers across Texas,...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall residents to see change in garbage rates for the new year

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) – In accordance with the solid waste contract with longtime partner, Republic Services, the rates for garbage and recycling will increase 3% for residents. This translates to an increase of $.48 per month. Under the agreement, Rockwall residents will continue to enjoy unlimited bulk trash pickup, twice per week garbage services, and weekly recycling, as has been the standard in the City for many years.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall City Council appoints Dennis Lewis to fill Place 5

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2022) – At a special meeting on Wednesday, December 14, the Rockwall City Council selected Dennis Lewis to serve the remaining term in Place 5. The seat will become vacant on December 31, when Councilmember Dana Macalik steps down to become County Commissioner. Mr. Lewis served as a Rockwall City Councilmember from 2012-18; he’s also a businessman and active volunteer in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall police issue Silver Alert for missing woman

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) – The Rockwall Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating missing 73-year old Jimmie Thompson of Rockwall, TX. Mrs. Thompson was reported missing on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. She has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is believed to be driving a 2005 White Lincoln Aviator with Texas License Plate DM3H529.
ROCKWALL, TX
CBS DFW

City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

‘Tis the season for…holiday pasta!

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) It’s the most wonderful time of the year! For a cozy Christmas Dinner Party, I styled my table with freshly cut Christmas tree branches, birch tree vases, red roses, white hydrangeas, red tablecloths, gold flatware, and plaid holiday napkins for a rustic glam look. I had twinkling lights everywhere, Christmas carols playing softly in the background, and a festive menu inspired in part by one of my favorite movies, The Holiday.
ROCKWALL, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas

The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
FRISCO, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County jury sentences local man to 20 years on drug charges

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) A Rockwall County jury has convicted former Rockwall resident, Robert Procsal Jr., 46, of the 1st degree felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Tetrahydrocannabinol and the State Jail Felony offense of Possession of Marijuana (approximately four pounds). One hour after retiring to deliberate on punishment, the jury sentenced Procsal Jr. to twenty (20) years in a Texas prison on the Possession with Intent to Deliver case and two (2) years on the Possession case.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy