ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) Rush Creek Yacht Club was founded as a Texas non-profit entity in 1969. Its sole purpose is to promote the sport of sailing on the waters of Lake Ray Hubbard. For 53 years, RCYC has held annual regattas ranging from local fun races to World Championship level events. RCYC has become the home for National, North American, World and Olympic Gold Championship sailors. Our year-long youth sailing program is one of the largest and most successful in the state of Texas. Our Summer Youth Sailing Camps are hugely popular and are open to kids in our community as well as in the DFW Metroplex and beyond. RCYC brings people here from all over the USA and the World to experience our special part of Texas.RCYC owns just over 10 acres of land on the South-East shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. All the improvements built onsite exclusively support the club’s purpose of supporting the education and sport of sailing. A large portion of the property is undeveloped. In accordance with the City of Heath zoning regulations, the site is permitted to have town homes/condos. RCYC has no plans to build town homes or condos and wants to preserve its property to operate purely as a sailing venue and club.

HEATH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO