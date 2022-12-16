Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treatAmy ChristieFrisco, TX
Ramble Room to Open in Snider Plaza Spring 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Rush Creek Yacht Club to file re-zoning application with City of Heath
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) Rush Creek Yacht Club was founded as a Texas non-profit entity in 1969. Its sole purpose is to promote the sport of sailing on the waters of Lake Ray Hubbard. For 53 years, RCYC has held annual regattas ranging from local fun races to World Championship level events. RCYC has become the home for National, North American, World and Olympic Gold Championship sailors. Our year-long youth sailing program is one of the largest and most successful in the state of Texas. Our Summer Youth Sailing Camps are hugely popular and are open to kids in our community as well as in the DFW Metroplex and beyond. RCYC brings people here from all over the USA and the World to experience our special part of Texas.RCYC owns just over 10 acres of land on the South-East shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. All the improvements built onsite exclusively support the club’s purpose of supporting the education and sport of sailing. A large portion of the property is undeveloped. In accordance with the City of Heath zoning regulations, the site is permitted to have town homes/condos. RCYC has no plans to build town homes or condos and wants to preserve its property to operate purely as a sailing venue and club.
Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates Athletico’s Chamber membership, one year anniversary
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) – Athletico Physical Therapy – Rockwall North was joined by members of the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rockwall Chamber Ambassador Team on Dec. 15 to commemorate the Chamber partnership and one year anniversary celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3005 N. Goliad Street, Suite # 140, Rockwall, TX 75087.
Kindred Homes begins construction in Royse City’s Ridge Park Estates community
ROYSE CITY, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) – Kindred Homes, a leader in the Texas homebuilding market, has begun construction in the highly esteemed Royse City neighborhood, Ridge Park Estates. New homes within the community are constructed using Kindred Home’s wide range of floor plans, all built on one-acre lots, and have designer-appointed finishes and additions.
City of Rockwall to call for General Election on May 6, 2023
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) – On Monday, February 6, the City of Rockwall will call an election to be held on May 6, 2023 for the purpose of electing the Mayor and three City Councilmembers – one each for Places 1, 3 and 5. Terms for all elected Rockwall City Councilmembers are for a period of two years. Two of the four incumbents – Mayor Kevin Fowler; and Bennie Daniels, Place 1, are termed out and are not eligible to run for reelection, having served the maximum allowable length of time according to the city charter. Clarence Jorif, Place 3 is eligible to run for reelection if he so chooses, and Dennis Lewis, who was recently appointed to Place 5, may also run if he so desires.
Frost Bank opens Rockwall Financial Center today
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) – The Frost Rockwall Financial Center – the ninth of 28 new financial centers to open in Frost’s Dallas region expansion – opened for business this morning. A 154-year-old bank with deep Texas roots, Frost operates 166 financial centers across Texas,...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: What should we expect from Rockwall’s new Commissioners Court
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) Christmas is on Sunday…and seven days later we here in Rockwall County will have a new Commissioners Court with three brand new members. What should we expect of this new court going forward?. The new judge, Frank New, is currently a Heath city council...
Rockwall residents to see change in garbage rates for the new year
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) – In accordance with the solid waste contract with longtime partner, Republic Services, the rates for garbage and recycling will increase 3% for residents. This translates to an increase of $.48 per month. Under the agreement, Rockwall residents will continue to enjoy unlimited bulk trash pickup, twice per week garbage services, and weekly recycling, as has been the standard in the City for many years.
A Texas Family Went All Out For The Holidays & Their Suburban House Is So Lit Up (PHOTOS)
There's a home tucked inside a Texas suburban neighborhood with holiday decorations so extravagant that Clark Griswold would most definitely be proud of it. Each December, the Burkman family transforms their Frisco, TX, house into a dazzling Christmas wonderland made up of 100,000 lights, and it's free to visit. The...
Rockwall City Council appoints Dennis Lewis to fill Place 5
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2022) – At a special meeting on Wednesday, December 14, the Rockwall City Council selected Dennis Lewis to serve the remaining term in Place 5. The seat will become vacant on December 31, when Councilmember Dana Macalik steps down to become County Commissioner. Mr. Lewis served as a Rockwall City Councilmember from 2012-18; he’s also a businessman and active volunteer in Rockwall.
Rockwall police issue Silver Alert for missing woman
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) – The Rockwall Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating missing 73-year old Jimmie Thompson of Rockwall, TX. Mrs. Thompson was reported missing on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. She has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is believed to be driving a 2005 White Lincoln Aviator with Texas License Plate DM3H529.
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
‘Tis the season for…holiday pasta!
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) It’s the most wonderful time of the year! For a cozy Christmas Dinner Party, I styled my table with freshly cut Christmas tree branches, birch tree vases, red roses, white hydrangeas, red tablecloths, gold flatware, and plaid holiday napkins for a rustic glam look. I had twinkling lights everywhere, Christmas carols playing softly in the background, and a festive menu inspired in part by one of my favorite movies, The Holiday.
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
Patti Richter, On Faith: Echoing Their Joyous Strains—Glory in the Highest
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) We live in an age of skepticism. If the news commentators pitch a scenario in a light we don’t appreciate, we turn them off. Even so, people fall to the left and right for all manner of scams and half-truths. Clearly, we want to believe the things we hope are true.
Mobile food pantry returns to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Rockwall Dec. 20
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 14, 2022) Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has a Catholic Charities Dallas mobile community food pantry every third Tuesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. The next date for the mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is Dec. 20. Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food items are provided at no cost.
Preparing for bitterly cold temperatures, Atmos Energy offers safety tips
GARLAND, Tex. – Dec. 20, 2022 – Bitterly cold temperatures are settling in for the next several days, and Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, while...
Rockwall County jury sentences local man to 20 years on drug charges
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) A Rockwall County jury has convicted former Rockwall resident, Robert Procsal Jr., 46, of the 1st degree felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Tetrahydrocannabinol and the State Jail Felony offense of Possession of Marijuana (approximately four pounds). One hour after retiring to deliberate on punishment, the jury sentenced Procsal Jr. to twenty (20) years in a Texas prison on the Possession with Intent to Deliver case and two (2) years on the Possession case.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
Passing of the gavel at Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 13, 2022) Edna Sullivan President and Betsy Gallagher Vice President of the Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club have fulfilled their oath as of November 2022 and “passed on the gavel” to new leadership. Goals were met and expectations were exceeded. Advances in Rockwall were made...
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0