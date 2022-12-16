Read full article on original website
William Phillips
5d ago
This has become ridiculous. Seems like every day there is at least one shooting, stabbing, numerous assaults and armed robberies. The city council and business owners wanted growth, well this is what comes with it. We are becoming another St Louis
KYTV
Springfield Police give insight how to identify police pretenders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -After an incident on December 11th, when Nathan Smith impersonated a police officer and assaulted a woman, Springfield Police say there are a few things you can do if you run into one of these police pretenders. “If somebody knocks on your door, obviously they should be...
UPDATE: Jury trial set for 2021 Branson double homicide
UPDATE 12/20/22 — Torres has a jury trial scheduled for 8 a.m. on June 5, 2023. The trial is scheduled to last until June 9 or until completed. Torres also has a criminal setting scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. Original story, published Dec. 30, 2021: BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Police have announced […]
“I will come back today and every day”: Springfield man charged with first-degree domestic assault
Spencer Thomas Satterwhite, 37, of Springfield, is formally charged with one felony count of first-degree domestic assault resulting in serious injury and one felony count of second-degree domestic assault.
Polk County man charged with arson, assault after house burnt down
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The man who ran from a burning building and allegedly shot a gun toward officers has been charged with multiple offenses. Andrew Sims is formally charged with second-degree arson, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, all of which are felonies. According to a probable cause statement, deputies arrived on […]
KYTV
Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis the season for people to fill churches for Christmas time services across the Ozarks. But for one congregation an unwelcomed intruder violated their space. “It’s definitely put us on high alert,” said Drew Gammill. He says something wasn’t quite right when he arrived...
KYTV
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area. Officers responded on Wednesday to the Lakeside Forest Wildnerness Area near Country Music Boulevard (Highway 76) and Fall Creek Road. Investigators believe the shell is from World War I. Investigators say out...
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
Woman identified following fatal crash in Marionville
12/19/2022 UPDATE: The Marionville Police Department has given an update on the crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Police have identified Penelope (Penny) Miller of Aurora, Missouri as the woman who died Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred when a 1998 Honda Accord, occupied by passenger Penelope Miller, traveled southbound from Western onto Highway 60 […]
koamnewsnow.com
Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
Polk County man in custody: shot at deputies, ran from burning home
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was considered armed and dangerous in the southwest part of Polk County. According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, deputies responded to a residential structure fire at South 77th Road, south of MO-215. When deputies arrived on the scene, the homeowner fled […]
koamnewsnow.com
Monett police search for answers after discovering a body in local creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after discovering a female’s body in Kelly Creek on Saturday, December 17. KY3 reported that officers responded to an area near the 100 block of 5th Street after reports came into the station. Police identified the body as...
Laclede Record
Not guilty plea entered
A 33-year-old Lebanon man charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action has pleaded not guilty. Kevin James Ash is accused in the death of Bobby Joe Langston Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash appeared in Laclede County Court Monday where he entered the plea and waived formal arraignment. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
KYTV
Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after a two car crash in Marionville Saturday afternoon. According to the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 60 and Western Street. Crews who responded to the scene found multiple people with injuries and...
KYTV
Federal judge sentences 3 for a scheme in the Ozarks to transport stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
80-year-old struck and killed on Missouri highway
LACLEDE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Stormi L. Carter, 32, Huntsville, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 44 at Phillipsburg. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as Ronald Nelson, 80,...
KYTV
Pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him on I-44 near Conway, Mo.
NEAR CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - A California man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-44 near Conway on Sunday. Ronald Nelson, 80, of Hesperia, Calif., died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say he entered the roadway when the...
Woman injured after shooting on Grand St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One woman is injured after a shooting near the corner of Grand St. and Kansas Expressway just before 8 pm tonight. Lieutenant Steve Schwind with the Springfield Police Department says they received several calls of shots fired and two officers who were in the area investigated. The officers found several shell casings […]
933kwto.com
Name of Victim Killed in Marionville Car Crash Released
Investigators in Marionville are releasing the identity of a person killed in a car crash over the weekend. Reports say Aurora resident Penny Miller was the passenger in a vehicle that was turning onto Highway 60 when it was hit by an SUV Saturday afternoon. Miller was pronounced dead at...
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
