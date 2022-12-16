Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: the snow wraps up and the COLD moves in!
We are tracking another surge of arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the lowest readings in years and produce dangerous wind chill readings. 4 News Now WEATHER ALERT DAY! From the inside looking out the window, Wednesday will be beautiful. It’s going to be a sunny day, and Tuesday’s light fluffy snow will glisten like champagne bubbles in the sun. Step outside, however, and you will experience a biting cold rarely experienced in the Inland Northwest. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be just below zero, but wind chill readings will be as low as -20°. High temperatures will only climb into the single digits. A rare WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect through Thursday morning. Avoid going outside Wednesday, and if you do go outside, dress in layers and cover exposed skin.
When does winter weather usually end in Spokane?
I moved Spokane for a great job and am about to start my first winter here. Snow is sometimes nice, but I don't like the feeling of having all of my front door covered in thick snow. And the community service workers are often not prompt in clearing it.
WEATHER ALERT DAY into Thursday due to dangerous temperatures – Mark
Bitter-cold Arctic air will stay through Thursday. Gusty NE winds will create dangerous wind-chill temperatures that feel like -30 overnight. Be prepared for the cold and its effect on kids and pets. Plan your day. If you must be outside, dress in full Winter gear and limit your rime outdoors...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitter cold today and Thursday – Mark
We’re tracking bitter cold and sunny with NE winds and a Wind Chill Warning in effect until Thursday afternoon. We’ll have single-digit highs with overnight lows dropping to -11 degrees for Spokane. It’s possible wind chill temps could hit -30 degrees. Plan your day. We’ll have single...
WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Snow and COLD in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking a difficult day of travel on Tuesday with moderate snow in extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho and heavy snow over the mountain passes. We are also tracking an impressive surge of very cold air Wednesday and Thursday. WEATHER ALERT DAYS have been declared for both Tuesday and Thursday.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to snowfall today – Mark
Snow will fall much of the day, and then add up. Mountain passes are getting more snow, so travel into the mountains will be difficult today. The cold air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday with dangerous overnight lows. Plan your day. Add extra time to your commute due to...
How to keep your pipes warm through cold temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — The last thing you want to do before Christmas is deal with burst pipes because of cold temperatures. It’s important to know what to do before it’s too late. Experts say one easy thing you can do to prevent damage is to cover your faucet with insulation. “Get some faucet covers for cold temperatures expected for the...
Spokane is about to hit sub-zero temps; here's what you need to know
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest will see a multitude of winter weather elements leading up to the holiday weekend, including more snow and sub-zero temperatures. From snow to well below freezing temps, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for eastern Washington and North Idaho leading up to Friday morning.
Record cold temperatures a possibility this week
Weather forecasters say some Inland Northwest cities could potentially match or break cold temperature records this week. The coldest arctic air will arrive in the middle of the week. Meteorologist Charlotte Dewey from the National Weather Service office in Spokane says the current forecast calls for a low of -9 Wednesday night-Thursday morning and a high of just 5 on Thursday.
Very cold arctic air moving in today – Mark
More arctic air and cold are moving in for the week with temperatures dropping into the single digits. Light snow is expected for Tuesday and Thursday with heavier amounts in the mountains of Idaho. Sub-Zero lows are expected on Thursday morning. Plan your day. Winter gear will be needed today...
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
8 snowplows hit this season, ITD calls on drivers to be more cautious
So far this season across Idaho, drivers have caused eight crashes with snowplows. The post 8 snowplows hit this season, ITD calls on drivers to be more cautious appeared first on Local News 8.
Strong Winter Storm Expected This Week-Heavy Snow & Wind Chills Reaching 30 Below Possible
A strong winter storm is expected to pound the Palouse with heavy snow and frigid winds this week. The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Watch in effect starting Tuesday morning and running until Wednesday morning. Up to 8 inches of snow is possible in some areas. The agency...
School closures: Snowstorm cancels, delays school in eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The forecast calls for 3-6 inches of snow for lower elevations like Spokane. The mountains will get...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen after hours-long closures Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — While not as widespread as expected, wintery weather did impact travel across western Washington on Tuesday. By the evening, hundreds of flights had been canceled or delayed and the two major passes -- Snoqualmie and Stevens -- were closed to travelers for hours on Tuesday. Snoqualmie...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is partially blocking westbound lanes on I-90 near Liberty Lake, according to a post from Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Several cars are currently blocking the westbound lanes. An image shared by WSDOT shows a car in the median, left shoulder and...
Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend
Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
I-90 closed in both directions west of Spokane due to downed power line
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Avista crews have arrived at the scene of a downed power line that is blocking both directions of I-90 west of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, the estimated time to repair the line and reopen the highway is now 30 minutes. Updated: Dec....
As temperatures drop, I-90 homeless camp remains focused on clearing out campers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The I-90 homeless encampment has now vacated almost half of their residents. They are no longer handing out ID badges and are encouraging people to find alternative housing. As the temperatures drop, there is more urgency to move people inside.There are a lot fewer people living...
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
