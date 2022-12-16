Read full article on original website
Recent Snowfall Will Affect Lake Ice Conditions
DULUTH, Minn. — As the mercury drops well below freezing, many people including ice fishers and snowmobilers begin to get excited about lakes freezing over. It is important to remember that just because you can’t see the water, it may not be safe out on the frozen lake, particularly with all the new snow we have received recently.
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Marcia Hales’ Spirit Of The Lights Display Will No Longer Be At Glensheen
DULUTH, Minn. — Marcia Hales famous Spirit of the Lights display is in need of a new home, as Glensheen has decided to no longer have the lights be a part of the holiday experience for years to come. Glensheen has hosted the holiday light display since 2019, after...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Duluth Salvation Army Predicted To Not Meet Goal In 2022 Red Kettle Season
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Salvation Army is way behind and not projected to meet its goal of $215,000 in its Red Kettle season this year. The Salvation Army has been raising money for over a month now. Due to weather and inflation rates, the Director of Development said in a press release she doesn’t have much hope of reaching their kettle goal.
Round two of heavy snow arrives tonight
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: There will be a lull in the snowfall this afternoon for most of the region. The exception will be the North Shore as lake effect continues there. This is NOT the end of the storm. Another wave moves in tonight, and it could pack even MORE of a punch! The heavy snow will return after 9pm and continue through Thursday morning. Another 12″ or so of snow can be expected for Duluth with over a foot up the North Shore. Lesser amounts inland, but still could see 4-10″ depending on where you live.
Customers Wait Hours at Duluth Post Office
DULUTH, Minn. – A line of people wrapped all the way around the interior of the post office, eagerly waiting for their deliveries. When we stopped by around 2 PM on Monday, people at the end of the line say they had been waiting for over three hours. A...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Knowing Your Neighbors: Davidson Windmill
SOUTH RANGE, Wisc. — If you have ever travelled on Highway 13 just outside of Superior, you may have noticed, or missed, an old windmill on the side of the road. Well, it has been nearly 120 years since it was built and is in need of a restoration. The Old-Brule Heritage Society has been raising money for the project to repair years of rot and deterioration of Davidson Windmill.
Lester Park Elementary Students Deliver Holiday Joy
DULUTH, Minn. — Sue Baker is a Kindergarten teacher from Duluth’s Lester Park Elementary School and she can tell you how the tradition of students delivering trees to hospital patients and others began. It was an idea her son had come up with 2o years ago. “He (Robbie) was the one who came up with the project’ said Sue Baker.” “I just asked him what he wanted to do for a family giving project and he said give trees to patients because his younger brother was in the hospital about two years earlier.”
Duluth Salvation Army Hosts Annual Christmas Distribution Event
DULUTH, Minn. — A generous donation event was happening in Duluth Tuesday, at the Salvation Army. The Duluth Salvation Army puts on an annual Christmas distribution event where toys are given to children and a full Christmas dinner is provided. 653 families will be served, and kids will get...
Open House For New Youth Center In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — In Superior the Human Development Center hosted an open house showcasing its new youth center. The newly renovated space is now home to the “Project Reach Out” program, which supports youth and their families during difficult times. The center provides an area for youth...
Coffee Conversation: Family Freedom Center to hold ‘Christmas at the Farm’
DULUTH, Minn — The Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services prepares to hold its first-ever ‘Christmas at the Farm’ event on December 22. Pez Davila with the Family Freedom Center joined us on the morning show to talk about the holiday gathering. The event will be...
Road-Rage Incident Ends In Gunfire In Morgan Park
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a road-rage incident that ended in gunfire Monday evening. The call for help came in around 7 p.m. on the 1000-block of 87th Avenue West in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The reporting party told police a driver followed them to their home...
Annual Blue Santa Shop with a Cop Event
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department hosted their annual Blue Santa Shop with a Cop event. Held at target, over 30 kids from area youth services like Valley Youth Center and Lincoln Park Boys and Girls Club, paired up with an officer to spend up to $200 dollars on anything they want in the store.
Women’s Care Center Celebrates The Holidays With Annual Open House Toy Giveaway
DULUTH, Minn. — The Women’s Care Center in Duluth was overflowing with gifts and holiday spirit during their annual open house toy giveaway Tuesday. Gifts for all ages were donated by the community in order to make this event happen. The Center serves their clients first and then...
