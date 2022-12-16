AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: There will be a lull in the snowfall this afternoon for most of the region. The exception will be the North Shore as lake effect continues there. This is NOT the end of the storm. Another wave moves in tonight, and it could pack even MORE of a punch! The heavy snow will return after 9pm and continue through Thursday morning. Another 12″ or so of snow can be expected for Duluth with over a foot up the North Shore. Lesser amounts inland, but still could see 4-10″ depending on where you live.

DULUTH, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO