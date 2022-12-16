ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 21 Online

Recent Snowfall Will Affect Lake Ice Conditions

DULUTH, Minn. — As the mercury drops well below freezing, many people including ice fishers and snowmobilers begin to get excited about lakes freezing over. It is important to remember that just because you can’t see the water, it may not be safe out on the frozen lake, particularly with all the new snow we have received recently.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Salvation Army Predicted To Not Meet Goal In 2022 Red Kettle Season

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Salvation Army is way behind and not projected to meet its goal of $215,000 in its Red Kettle season this year. The Salvation Army has been raising money for over a month now. Due to weather and inflation rates, the Director of Development said in a press release she doesn’t have much hope of reaching their kettle goal.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Round two of heavy snow arrives tonight

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: There will be a lull in the snowfall this afternoon for most of the region. The exception will be the North Shore as lake effect continues there. This is NOT the end of the storm. Another wave moves in tonight, and it could pack even MORE of a punch! The heavy snow will return after 9pm and continue through Thursday morning. Another 12″ or so of snow can be expected for Duluth with over a foot up the North Shore. Lesser amounts inland, but still could see 4-10″ depending on where you live.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Customers Wait Hours at Duluth Post Office

DULUTH, Minn. – A line of people wrapped all the way around the interior of the post office, eagerly waiting for their deliveries. When we stopped by around 2 PM on Monday, people at the end of the line say they had been waiting for over three hours. A...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Davidson Windmill

SOUTH RANGE, Wisc. — If you have ever travelled on Highway 13 just outside of Superior, you may have noticed, or missed, an old windmill on the side of the road. Well, it has been nearly 120 years since it was built and is in need of a restoration. The Old-Brule Heritage Society has been raising money for the project to repair years of rot and deterioration of Davidson Windmill.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Lester Park Elementary Students Deliver Holiday Joy

DULUTH, Minn. — Sue Baker is a Kindergarten teacher from Duluth’s Lester Park Elementary School and she can tell you how the tradition of students delivering trees to hospital patients and others began. It was an idea her son had come up with 2o years ago. “He (Robbie) was the one who came up with the project’ said Sue Baker.” “I just asked him what he wanted to do for a family giving project and he said give trees to patients because his younger brother was in the hospital about two years earlier.”
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Salvation Army Hosts Annual Christmas Distribution Event

DULUTH, Minn. — A generous donation event was happening in Duluth Tuesday, at the Salvation Army. The Duluth Salvation Army puts on an annual Christmas distribution event where toys are given to children and a full Christmas dinner is provided. 653 families will be served, and kids will get...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Open House For New Youth Center In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — In Superior the Human Development Center hosted an open house showcasing its new youth center. The newly renovated space is now home to the “Project Reach Out” program, which supports youth and their families during difficult times. The center provides an area for youth...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Road-Rage Incident Ends In Gunfire In Morgan Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a road-rage incident that ended in gunfire Monday evening. The call for help came in around 7 p.m. on the 1000-block of 87th Avenue West in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The reporting party told police a driver followed them to their home...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Annual Blue Santa Shop with a Cop Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department hosted their annual Blue Santa Shop with a Cop event. Held at target, over 30 kids from area youth services like Valley Youth Center and Lincoln Park Boys and Girls Club, paired up with an officer to spend up to $200 dollars on anything they want in the store.
DULUTH, MN

