Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
NY governor signs bill requiring employers to list salary range in job descriptions
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has signed a bill requiring employers to list salary ranges for advertised jobs and promotions. In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for...
Post Register
Pacific Northwest braces for freezing temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Parts of the Pacific Northwest are bracing for freezing temperatures in the coming days, as potentially dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. The National Weather Service has warned that wind chills on Thursday could plunge to...
Post Register
Idaho Lottery looking for Ada County Mega Millions winner
Idaho Lottery is looking for the winner of a $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Ada County over a month ago. The winning numbers were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, Mega Millions draw were 6,19,28,46,61 and the mega ball was 18. "Idaho continues to be a lucky...
Post Register
Bitter cold to warmer than normal
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The weather pattern is about to turn hyperactive and difficult to predict. That's because the models are changing from one day to the next. One thing for sure, it's going to get very cold on Thursday, then temperatures will swing wildly as surges of Pacific moisture rush toward Idaho driven by a fast moving storm track. Here's my best shot at what could happen in the days to come.
Post Register
The most snow I've seen in years
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I have been flying the backcountry of Idaho for nearly 8 years. In that time I have never seen the amount of snow we’re currently witnessing in the Owyhees. Not only has the snow blanketed the mountains, but, it’s also covering much of the Owyhee river basin that spills into the Owyhee Reservoir. This is one of the largest catch basins in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho. It is currently only 12% full. It has a long way to go before we see this lake fill up. But, at last check, the Owyhee Basin is currently 172% of normal. That’s way above normal. I just hope the pattern continues through the month of March. The Boise Basin is 143% of normal and the Big wood Basin is 160% of normal.
Post Register
Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
Post Register
Edwards scores 23 to help No. 9 UConn over Seton Hall
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points, leading six players who scored in double figures for ninth-ranked UConn in a 98-73 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday. Caroline Ducharme and Nika Muhl each had 16 points and were a combined 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Lou Lopez Senechal had 14 points, Aubrey Griffin added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (9-2, 2-0 Big East).
Comments / 0