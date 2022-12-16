Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Related
NBC Sports
Bruins place Smith on waivers; Here's how it impacts their salary cap
Craig Smith's career with the Boston Bruins could be over very soon. The veteran forward was placed on waivers Sunday, the B's announced. The other 31 NHL teams have until 2 p.m. ET on Monday to claim Smith or he will remain with the Bruins. Smith can also be assigned to the AHL's Providence Bruins if he clears waivers.
NBC Sports
Grading an interesting Bo Horvat mock trade proposal between Canucks, Bruins
There's a good chance Bo Horvat is the most popular name in the rumor mill during the weeks and months leading into the March 3 NHL trade deadline. It's not hard to figure out why, either. For starters, the Vancouver Canucks captain is a fantastic player and a legit No....
Rasmus Sandin Leaves Maple Leafs Game With Neck Injury
Sandin was injured early in the second period. He was on the ice for Toronto's second goal of the game.
NBC Sports
Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter
Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued. Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press. But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one...
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Suns’ Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of ugly loss
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of...
NBC Sports
What we learned as JP drops career-high 43 in Warriors' win
The fourth, and fifth, time is the charm. At least for the Warriors in what has been a wildly up-and-down season through their first 31 games. With their 126-110 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the Warriors snapped their 0-3 road trip and came away with their first victory where they didn't have Steph Curry after dropping their first four said games. The focus has turned to Jordan Poole with Curry out for the foreseeable future, and Poole responded with a career-night in Canada.
NBC Sports
Why Warriors don't sweat their regular-season schedule
As Dub Nation wishes and hopes and waits for the trade that may or may not come, there should be a modicum of comfort in knowing the Warriors do not live for the regular season. That lesson was learned 78 months and one day ago. Their NBA-record 73 wins in...
Pacers And Celtics Injury Reports
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.
NBC Sports
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum Is Finding His Groove Again
McCollum is finding his shooting stroke again.
NBC Sports
Poole does best Steph impression with monster 43-point game
If you squint hard enough, you might not be able to tell that Steph Curry was missing from the Warriors' 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Fourth-year guard Jordan Poole, doing his best Curry impression, torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
NBC Sports
Kerr predicts where Steph, Klay, Dray will be in 20 years
Over the last decade, the Warriors’ Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have gone through the highest of highs and lowest of lows together. Injuries. Tears. Doubt. Six NBA Finals appearances. Four championships. While Golden State’s latest title proved that the trio has still got...
NBC Sports
Tracy Morgan has amazing answer about Warriors' slow start
The Warriors' slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season has surprised just about everyone who follows the league. The actor and comedian joined "Warriors Pregame Live" before Golden State's game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden and was asked about the defending champions entering the game with a 15-16 record.
NBC Sports
Eagles escaped disaster but must be more careful with Hurts
It looks like they escaped disaster this time. Next time, they might not be so lucky. The Eagles have been pushing their luck all year with Jalen Hurts. Too many carries, too many hits. Hurts has 156 official rushing attempts this year, 3rd-most in NFL history behind Lamar Jackson’s 176...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors are blown out by Knicks at MSG
The Warriors hit the big stage of Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, but their show, without All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, failed to captivate the audience. Trailing from the opening tip and never mounting much of a threat to the Knicks, Golden State took a 132-94 loss that sent its road record spiraling to an NBA-worst 3-15.
NBC Sports
Steph says he's nowhere close to picking up basketball
Steph Curry is dealing with an injury that's entirely new to him, and the Warriors star is playing it safe in terms of his recovery. The 34-year-old suffered a left shoulder subluxation last week against the Indiana Pacers, and on Tuesday, Curry provided an update for fans during TNT's broadcast of Golden State's 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks.
NBC Sports
Shanahan sees greater risk resting healthy 49ers down stretch
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan is not even thinking about resting some of the team’s top players with the 49ers’ playoff spot secure and three games remaining in the regular season. For now, it’s full steam ahead for the NFC West champs' upcoming games against Washington,...
NBC Sports
Betting odds suddenly shift toward Cowboys beating Eagles, Mahomes beating Hurts for MVP
Officially, there’s no news about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. But the betting markets perceive that something is up. The point spread for Saturday’s Eagles-Cowboys game suddenly shifted toward the Cowboys today, with some books seeing shifts by as much as 3.5 points in the Cowboys’ direction. A sudden movement that big usually only happens when a team loses its starting quarterback to an injury.
Comments / 0