Robert De Niro to Star in Crime Drama ‘Mr. Natural’ From Entertainment One (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jennifer Maas
 5 days ago
Robert De Niro is set to star in and executive produce “ Mr. Natural ,” a crime drama series in the works at Entertainment One , Variety has learned.

The project follows Louis “Mr. Natural” Baron (De Niro), who, fresh off a 30-year stint in federal prison, hits Palm Springs driven by a dream to reunite with his stolen family and a dangerous scheme to grab a taste of the Salton Sea’s lithium billions, per the logline for the potential series. There will be blood in the sand and bones in the desert. Palm Springs will never be the same.

Created by Mitch Glazer (“Magic City”), the project is envisioned as a multi-season series, with Glazer and De Niro executive producing alongside “Yellowstone’s” Art and John Linson.

eOne does not yet have a platform attached to “Mr. Natural,” but is expected to be taking it out to market soon.

“Mr. Natural” marks De Niro’s second TV series casting in as many months. In November, Variety reported he is set to star in Netflix’s limited series “Zero Day.” That project, which is also in the development stage, comes from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim.

Should either project move forward with a series order, it would mark the first regular television role of De Niro.

One of the most iconic movie stars in Hollywood, De Niro won the Academy Award for best actor and best supporting actor for “Raging Bull” and “The Godfather Part II,” respectively. He has been nominated for seven acting Academy Awards in total, while he also shared in the best picture nomination for “The Irishman,” which he starred in and produced.

On the small-screen side, De Niro has received multiple Emmy nominations, including one for best actor in a TV movie or limited series for the HBO film “Wizard of Lies,” in which he played Bernie Madoff.

Variety

Jason Blum on Why ‘Vertigo’ Is the Best Movie for Being ‘Lost in Another Reality’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. What I’ve always loved about movies is the way one can take over your brain for two hours in a way that no other medium can. I have never been as possessed by paintings or music or books the way I have been by movies. And no movie has possessed me with such precision and craft and intensity as “Vertigo.”   That the movie is itself about someone being possessed by his own strange obsession makes it all the more...
Variety

Jonathan Majors on How ‘The Dark Knight’ Shows ‘What It Means to Be Human’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. “And here we go,” a simple line spoken like a prayer from one of the most complex characters to ever grace the silver screen, Heath Ledger’s Joker, in Christopher Nolan’s film “The Dark Knight.” Let’s paint the picture: 2008, Dallas, Texas, 18-year-old me, my high school sweetheart, and her very, very cool father. The three of us, popcorn in hand, Cokes and candies in tow, and lest I forget to mention, it’s a midnight showing and my very first...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Hallmark Channel Announces First 2023 Christmas Movie, Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark Channel is planning ahead. Next month, the network will begin production on their first holiday movie of 2023. “A Biltmore Christmas,” led by Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, will film entirely on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, a national historic landmark known for its classic holiday traditions. Dustin Rikert serves as executive producer with Andrew Gernhard producing. John Putch directs the script, written by Marcy Holland. “Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” says Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming at Hallmark Media. “We know...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Variety

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Star Annaleigh Ashford Deconstructs Her Awkward Coke Scene, How Using Femininity Helped Her Character Reclaim Her Power

“Welcome to Chippendales” details the rise and fall of the male exotic dancing troupe, as told through the tale of creator Somen “Steve” Banerjee. And yet, little is known about Banerjee’s wife, Irene, and her origin story. So, when Annaleigh Ashford signed on to play the loving partner of the immigrant entrepreneur-turned-millionaire criminal on the Hulu series, she knew she had a tough job ahead. Having appeared on Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” as Paula Jones, Ashford says she knew the responsibility of portraying a real life figure in history. But without much character background to research for Irene, the...
Variety

‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone Land $20 Million in Funding for Their Deepfake VFX Studio

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are going deeper into Deep Voodoo. The creators of “South Park” have secured a $20 million investment for their AI entertainment startup Deep Voodoo. The funding was led by Connect Ventures, an investment partnership between CAA and venture-capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA). It’s the first outside capital raised by Deep Voodoo, which previously was funded entirely by Parker and Stone’s independent entertainment company, Park County. Stone and Parker plan to use the new funding to “accelerate Deep Voodoo’s development of its leading deepfake technology, cost-effective visual effects services and original synthetic media projects,” according to the...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Variety

Jeremy Clarkson ‘Horrified to Have Caused So Much Hurt’ After His Meghan Markle Tirade Garners Backlash

Jeremy Clarkson has issued a statement following his inflammatory comments about Meghan Markle in a column for tabloid The Sun. On Monday, the “Clarkson’s Farm” presenter shared a statement on social media, saying he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt.” “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it,” Clarkson tweeted. “In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.” In Clarkson’s Dec....
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
Variety

Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Screw With ‘Logan’ Timeline: ‘That Was Important to Me’

Hugh Jackman is gearing up for his return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” the news of which shocked fans in September considering Jackman’s character died at the end of 2017’s “Logan.” That film, directed by James Mangold, was heavily touted as Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine. Jackman recently told SiriusXM that his Wolverine return was contingent on not messing with the events of “Logan,” which both fans and the actor view as the perfect conclusion for that iteration of Wolverine. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said of his...
Variety

Sonya Eddy, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital,” has died at 55, Variety has confirmed. “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fans. She will be very...
Variety

Steven Spielberg on Why ‘Goodfellas’ Is an ‘Epic Masterpiece’ With an ‘Intoxicating Energy’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. Henry Hill, Jimmy the Gent, Tommy DeVito, Paulie, Karen, Billy Batts, the Lufthansa heist … all someone has to do is mention some of these names and I get the sudden and irresistible urge to watch Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” again. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve experienced this epic cinematic masterpiece, which includes a brilliant screenplay by Nicholas Pileggi and Scorsese, and one of cinema history’s greatest acting ensembles: De Niro, Pesci, Liotta, and some of...
Variety

Journey’s Neal Schon Files Cease-and-Desist Against Bandmate Jonathan Cain for Playing Group’s Music at Trump Rallies (EXCLUSIVE)

The members of long-running rock band Journey have long had fractious relations, but an inter-band cease-and-desist order is a new peak: Keyboardist Jonathan Cain, who performed “Don’t Stop Believin’” for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month with a backing “chorus” including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake, was served with a cease-and-desist order from an attorney for bandmate Neal Schon for that performance. Cain, Schon and estranged singer Steve Perry are the writers of the 1981 hit, which attained a second life when nearly 30 years later when it was featured in the final episode of the HBO hit...
Variety

Jeremy Clarkson to Continue as Host of ITV’s ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Despite ‘Violent Misogynistic’ Rant Against Meghan Markle

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, said Tuesday that Jeremy Clarkson will continue as the host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,” despite his comments about Meghan Markle that a group of British lawmakers said used “violent misogynistic language.” Clarkson wrote in his column in The Sun newspaper Friday that he “hated [Markle] on a cellular level.” He also wrote: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant...
Variety

‘Napoleon’ Got Rewritten Due to Joaquin Phoenix‘s ‘Constant Questioning,’ Says Ridley Scott: ’It All Grew Bigger and Better’

When working with Joaquin Phoenix, prepare yourself for rewrites. Ridley Scott revealed to Empire magazine that casting Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte for his upcoming historical epic “Napoleon” resulted in the script being entirely rewritten to make the actor more comfortable. Phoenix, reuniting with Scott after “Gladiator, stars in “Napoleon” opposite Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim. “Joaquin is about as far from conventional as you can get,” Scott said. “Not deliberately, but out of intuition. That’s what makes him tick. If something bothers him, he’ll let you know. He made [‘Napoleon’] special by constantly questioning.” “With Joaquin, we can rewrite the goddamn film because he’s...
Variety

Kate Winslet Slams ‘Titanic’ Body Shaming as ‘Borderline Abusive’: ‘Why Were They So Mean? I Wasn’t Even F—ing Fat’

After 25 years, Kate Winslet is finally speaking out against the “Titanic” body shamers who have used the film’s ending to mock her weight. Viewers have long debated if there was enough room on the floating door for Winslet’s Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack to both survive the freezing Atlantic water. Only Rose used the makeshift raft, with Jack dying of hypothermia. According to Winslet, toxic fans have blamed Rose’s weight for not allowing Jack the chance to survive on the wooden door. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Why were...
Variety

Ana de Armas Fans’ Lawsuit Puts Studios at Risk Over Deceptive Trailers

Movie studios can be sued under false advertising laws if they release deceptive movie trailers, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson issued a ruling in a case involving “Yesterday,” the 2019 film about a world without the Beatles. Two Ana de Armas fans filed a lawsuit in January, alleging that they had rented the movie after seeing de Armas in the trailer, only to discover that she was cut out of the final film. Universal sought to throw out the lawsuit, arguing that movie trailers are entitled to broad protection under the First Amendment. The studio’s lawyers...
MARYLAND STATE
Variety

Todd Field on How ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ Forever Changed Cinema

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. Though now considered one of the major artistic works of the 20th century, in 1968 Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” detonated on-screen — that is to say it bombed.  At its New York premiere somewhere around 250 people walked out. Many critics had difficulty reading the film. Kubrick knew it demanded repeat viewings, and through sheer will managed to convince the MGM brass to keep it in theaters. After a few months “2001” took root in America’s burgeoning counterculture....
Variety

John Malkovich-Starrer ‘Seneca,’ Alex Gibney’s Boris Becker Doc, TV Series ‘The Swarm’ Set For Berlin

German director Robert Schwentke’s drama “Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes,” starring John Malkovich as the Roman-era Stoic philosopher, Alex Gibney’s untitled Boris Becker doc, and high-end European TV series “The Swarm” are set for Berlin Film Festival world premiers. The Berlinale on Tuesday announced several titles that will screen out-of-competition across various sections, most of them as Berlinale Special galas. Besides “Seneca” and the Becker doc the galas also comprise the European premiere of Canadian chiller “Infinity Pool,” directed by Brandon Cronenberg and starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård; Todd Field’s “Tár” which premiered in Venice – and for which...
Variety

‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Bids a Bittersweet Farewell to a Black Rom-Com Classic: TV Review

For fans of a specific period of Black cinema, Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is an epic, end-of-an-era conclusion on par with “Avengers: Endgame.” The specific period spans from roughly 1990 to 2000, when the Black romantic comedy grew into its power. The confluence of two successful movements — Black romantic fiction and Black indie cinema — birthed such classics as “Love Jones,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Love and Basketball,” among others.  Malcolm D. Lee’s “The Best Man” series has grown an outsize influence among Black rom-com aficionados because it has acted as a living history of the subgenre. Its...
Variety

Joely Richardson Boards Netflix’s ‘One Day’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Joely Richardson is set to appear in the Netflix’s drama adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestseller “One Day.” She joins Ambika Mod (“The is Going to Hurt”), Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus”) and “Poldark” star Eleanor Tomlinson in the series. Mod and Woodall play leads Emma and Dexter, whose on/off relationship is followed over the course of a lifetime – told in annual instalments on the same day each year – after they first meet at a university graduation. Tomlinson plays Sylvie, who at one point also has a relationship with Dexter. Richardson’s role has not been revealed. Nicole Taylor (“The Nest”) is writing the...
Variety

Variety

