NFL world reacts to San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy and his perfect start

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy got off to a ridiculous start against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night amid the consistently hostile surroundings of Lumen Field.

The 22-year-old out of Iowa State finished the first quarter at a perfect 9-for-9 for 73 yards and a touchdown, equating to an out-of-this-world QB rating of 137.5.

First and foremost, however, please take a look at this awesome double-pump fake touchdown pass to tight end George Kittle. It’s more than fair to say this is getting absurd.

It’s absolutely worth another look from a different angle. But before we get to that, it’s probably worth noting to the 49ers’ social media team that the official expression is “Kittle Over The Middle.”

In a word, wow.

In additional words, take a gander at some of the reactions on social media to Brock Purdy’s perfect start.

If fans and media weren’t already hyped enough over the tremendous start to “Mr. Irrelevant’s” NFL career, it’s more than safe to say we have reached the moon.

Purdy and the 49ers’ defense are the new Russell Wilson and the “Legion Of Boom”? Sure, Niners fans would take that in heartbeat despite the rough memories.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, who seemingly breaks down film at least 19 hours a day, is a huge fan of “the kid.”

Of course, there’s plenty of artwork going around. “Dirty Purdy” is definitely a new one among the many names Brock Purdy has attained since first taking the field against the Miami Dolphins.

Naturally, everyone had their jokes locked and loaded heading into this one. Yes, it’s been confirmed. Brock Purdy looks very young.

As long as Brock keeps rolling, we can almost assuredly expect the Trey Lance jokes to be dropped at a feverish pace.

Purdy over Tua? But of course.

There’s nothing better than all the real-time reactions during live sporting events and the realization that a comment like “Brock Purdy > Tua” could absolutely be 100 percent serious.

Sadly, perfect Purdy came to an end after his 11th pass attempt.

That didn’t stop injured teammate Deebo Samuel from throwing some support in the direction of the young kid.

Meanwhile, Purdy joined some elite company among 49ers quarterbacks.

