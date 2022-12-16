FIU extends contract of coach Mike MacIntyre

Florida International announced Thursday that it extended the contract of coach Mike MacIntyre through the 2027 season.

The Panthers went 4-8 in MacIntyre’s first season at the school.

“His vision, character, work ethic and humility are second to none,” FIU athletic director Scott Carr said in a news release. “It’s truly amazing what he has done to assemble a first-class staff and build a very healthy team culture. While we strive to win every game, we’re pleased with the increase in wins from previous years and how hard our young men competed the entire season. Our future is very bright under Coach Mac’s leadership.”

FIU was 4-4 this season before losing its final four games.

But the Panthers were 1-16 over the previous two seasons. They went 0-5 during the 2020 shortened season and 1-11 in 2021.

MacIntyre, the national coach of the year at Colorado in 2016, is embracing the challenge of attempting to turn around the FIU program.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to lead such a remarkable group of student-athletes and staff here at FIU,” MacIntyre said in the news release. “… We are energized about the future of FIU football.”

MacIntyre, 57, has a 50-73 record in 10 seasons as a head coach at San Jose State (2010-12), Colorado (2013-18) and FIU. MacIntyre has two 10-win seasons on his resume. He went 10-4 with Colorado in 2016 and went 10-2 with San Jose State in 2012.

–Field Level Media

