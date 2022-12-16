Open: December 19, 2022- Until filled. The Assistant Director, Red Lake Nation Safe Harbor enables staff members to support participant success in independent living after leaving our youth shelters' services through the use of Red Lake Nations' programs and partner agencies' services. The Assistant Director guides the work of staff members in the performance and quality improvement process to accomplish our Youth Shelter's goals and mission with confidence and enthusiasm. With a cultural perspective, the Assistant Director, Red Lake Nation Safe Harbor (Red Lake Boys and Girls Club), collaborates with the Director, Red Lake Nation in the operation of assigned programs within the Health and Community Services Department. Responsibilities include embracing Housing-First principles and practices in the administration of housing-focused services, implementing data systems that promote adequate data infrastructure, and assisting in delivering opportunities for ongoing staff development and training. The Assistant Director, Red Lake Nation Safe Harbor manages staff schedules, monitors outcomes, assists and facilitates staff meetings, supports skill development, supervises grant compliance, and oversees the program budget in the shelter. Reports to Youth Shelter Program Director, Full time position, w/benefits, salary; $30.00-40.00 DOQ.

