Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
WKRG
House GOP bloc threatens to ‘thwart’ legislative priorities of GOP senators who vote for omnibus
A group of 13 current and incoming GOP House members are calling on Republican senators to oppose the omnibus spending bill released early Tuesday morning, threatening to “thwart” any policy priorities championed by Republican senators who vote for the legislative package. The tactic also got an endorsement from...
WKRG
Senate confirms new U.S. ambassador to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to confirm the new U.S. ambassador to Russia. Hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to arrive in Washington for a historic visit, senators voted to 93-2 to confirm veteran diplomat Lynne M. Tracy as the new ambassador to Russia. Some viewed it as a signal of the American commitment to war-torn Ukraine as it confronts the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
WKRG
Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for McCarthy, GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House Jan. 6 committee said Monday in the culmination of a monthslong standoff over their testimony. The committee had issued subpoenas in May for...
Volunteers continue counting 26,000+ ballots in Virginia Democratic firehouse primary
(The Center Square) – Over 26,000 voters participated in the Democratic firehouse primary held Tuesday to select a nominee for the special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin – a total officials from the Democratic Party of Virginia call the largest firehouse primary in state history. Volunteers continued to count ballots into the evening hours Wednesday in the aftermath of the party-run primary on Tuesday, where voters across the 4th congressional district cast ballots at...
How US Patriot missile systems could impact the Russia-Ukraine war
The United States announced Wednesday it will send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, in a move that experts say will immediately bolster the country’s defense capabilities and dull the threat of Russia’s relentless aerial attacks. The announcement ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington marks a significant increase in U.S. military support…
WKRG
Title 42 lift temporarily halted as states ask Supreme Court to intervene
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stay Monday afternoon preventing Title 42 from being lifted later this week. The high court also asked the Biden administration to respond to an application Texas, along with 18 other states, filed requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene to keep Title 42 along the Southwest border past Wednesday.
