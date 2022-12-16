BNSF Helps Deliver 225,000+ Wreaths to National Cemeteries to Honor Veterans in Support of Wreaths Across America

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
DNE Resources Gives Back to Veteran Community Through Canadian Royal Legion Lighting Project
Since its inception in 2009, DNE Resources has been helping North American businesses analyze and improve their energy efficiency by changing how they use and procure energy. Co-founders Wayne Burke and Steve Shoiry are also firm believers in supporting communities in need. With a generous lighting donation from Arani Lighting, the company installed LED bulbs in the meeting space for the Kahnawake Branch 219, a Royal Canadian Legion devoted to caring for local veterans and their families.
As Mass. preps for Level 3 storm, power crews from US, Canada coming to help
ARLINGTON - It's usually the sound associated with a good storm, a chainsaw getting rid of tree branches. This time, it's in preparation for what's coming late Thursday into Friday, to get the branches off the power lines with high winds and driving rain anticipated."We make, like, a large box around the wires and cut the branches to make sure it's clear," said Brian Brown, a tree technician contracted by Eversource and working in Arlington. The utility has been in prep mode since the beginning of the week, with crews in several neighborhoods around the state making sure branches, more...
