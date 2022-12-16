Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Burning for Bartlett Crossing causes concerns
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Bartlett Crossing is a new multi-family and twin-home lot being built on Bartlett Avenue near the Altoona Elementary School. To build the new housing developments, the construction companies are burning hundreds of trees through a permit with the Altoona Fire Department. This burning is happening hundreds...
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
WEAU-TV 13
Green Waste Facility opens for storm cleanup, annual Merry Mulch
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Waste Facility is set to open Monday. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, in effort to help accommodate storm cleanup, the Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road is scheduled to open beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 and is scheduled to remain open through Jan. 31, 2023 for the annual Merry Mulch tree recycling program. The site is scheduled to be open during daylight hours, at no cost.
WEAU-TV 13
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of cash from her employer. 60-year-old Jeanie Frederiksen was charged with theft in a business setting Tuesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. According to documents filed with the charges, the owner of The...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Friday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a structure fire in Eau Claire late Friday night. The Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a duplex on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Friday. According to a release,...
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona homicide suspects plead not guilty
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April plead not guilty. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. enters not guilty pleas. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents also show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona enters not guilty pleas.
hubcitytimes.com
Marshfield aldermen reject restaurant funding request
MARSHFIELD — If a local developer’s group moves ahead with plans to put a new steakhouse in downtown Marshfield, the city will not participate in its funding. During the closed-session portion of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Common Council, Marshfield aldermen voted 6-3 against continuing further discussions regarding assistance for the proposed downtown development. Alderman Pete Hendler – who was present for the public portion of the council meeting – did not attend the closed session, and therefore did not vote on the motion. The decision was made public Dec. 16, when the minutes of the full meeting were released as part of the agenda packet for the Common Council’s Dec. 20 meeting.
WEAU-TV 13
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced its 2023 main stage lineup Wednesday. The event, which runs July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls, will be celebrating its 125th year in 2023. Headliners on the main stage include Hairball on July 12, Justin Moore on July 13, Nelly...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 20th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a Big Rivers-boys hockey battle between WIAA #2 Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North. Plus, a doubleheader of prep girls hockey featuring #1 Hayward against CFM, and the St. Croix Fusion against the ECA Stars. Also, in prep boys basketball, Rice Lake takes...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hospitals announce list of most popular baby names in 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospitals are announcing the list of the most popular baby names for 2022. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the top choices for girls’ names were Amelia and Emma, while Oliver was the most-popular selection for boys’ names. Other top girls’ names included Quinn, Madelyn, Hazel, Willow, Nora, Natalie and Olivia, while other top options for boys’ names included Maverick, Lincoln, Theodore and Noah.
WEAU-TV 13
Tax assistance available through CVTC and RCU
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is partnering with Chippewa Valley Technical College and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to provide assistance to community members with their tax returns. According to a media release from Royal Credit Union, VITA was created to provide free income tax return...
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC cancels in-person final exams
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is canceling in-person final exams on Wednesday and Thursday. It comes as the Chippewa Valley anticipates a winter storm this week. The in-person exams are being canceled to allow students to safely travel for the holidays, according to the University...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Figure Skating Club to host annual exhibition show on January 1st, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Figure Skating Club will be skating for a good cause at its annual exhibition show on January 1st, 2023. The event is free to attend but donations are being accepted. All donations will go toward the Chippewa Falls Police Department K-9 program. The...
cwbradio.com
Individual Arrested After Search Warrant in Wood County Appears in Court
An individual arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County appeared in court. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Monday, December 19th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep girl’s hockey action as the CFM Sabers play host to Medford. Plus prep basketball action including Fall Creek vs Durand-Arkansaw and Colfax vs Regis for girls basketball. Also, Altoona hosts prep wrestling against Medford and more.
WEAU-TV 13
Hope Gospel Mission hosts Community Christmas Dinner
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members across the Chippewa Valley were invited to Hope Gospel Mission for their annual Community Christmas Dinner. The dinner is an annual event, hosted by the non-profit for over 20 years. With the help of over 30 volunteers, they were ready to serve dinner to 500 people.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Woman Arrested for OWI with Children in the Vehicle
A Neillsville woman is facing charges of 2nd OWI with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 9:52pm on December 16th, they received a report of a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12 in Eau Claire County. When a Trooper arrived, he noticed signs of impairment in the driver. He began a standardized field sobriety test.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 wrong-way crash on I-94 in Monroe County
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who caused a wrong-way head-on crash on I-94 in Monroe County in 2021 is sentenced to prison Friday. 42-year-old Carrie Herbst of Waunakee was sentenced to eight years in prison, 10 years extended supervision, and 15 years of probation in Monroe County Circuit Court.
