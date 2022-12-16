ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Workers Compensation Insurance Online Quotes for Roofing Contractors Now Available at NY Insurance Brokerage, Enforce Coverage Group

By Press Release Distribution Service
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Empire State Realty Trust Provides Business Update

- Acquires Manhattan Multifamily Asset for $115 Million – - Closed on Sale of Non-Core Office Asset for $42 Million – - Update on Observatory, Balance Sheet Recycling, and Share Repurchases - Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail...
MANHATTAN, NY
BigHorn Roofing Offers Utah Customers LIghter, More-Durable F-Wave™ REVIA® Shingles

Over the past 20 years, BigHorn Roofing has repaired and replaced the roofs on thousands of Utah homes and businesses. They offer many high-quality shingle options for their customers, including asphalt and architectural shingles. BigHorn is excited to introduce its clients to a lighter, more durable alternative in the F-WaveTM REVIA® shingles.
UTAH STATE
Improving Community Health & Well-Being

METUCHEN, N.J. - Dec. 21, 2022 - PRLog -- In response to lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on physical and mental health of area residents, the YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge and South Amboy (MEWSA) is expanding programs and services to help strengthen the community's overall health and wellness.
METUCHEN, NJ
Texas Music Project Donates Musical Instruments to Fulfill Wish Lists for Music Therapy Programs at Six Children’s Hospitals in Texas

Donations kick off the non-profit’s 20th anniversary. Texas Music Project, a non-profit that raises funds and awareness for music education programs serving disadvantaged youth in Texas, donated more than 100 musical instruments to enrich Music Therapy Programs at Children’s Hospitals throughout Texas. Recipients of the instruments include Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, and Children’s Medical Center Plano. Among the instruments donated was a Yamaha electric piano from the award-winning rock band Coldplay, made possible through Live Nation.
TEXAS STATE

