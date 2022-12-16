Workers Compensation Insurance Online Quotes for Roofing Contractors Now Available at NY Insurance Brokerage, Enforce Coverage Group

Donations kick off the non-profit’s 20th anniversary. Texas Music Project, a non-profit that raises funds and awareness for music education programs serving disadvantaged youth in Texas, donated more than 100 musical instruments to enrich Music Therapy Programs at Children’s Hospitals throughout Texas. Recipients of the instruments include Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, and Children’s Medical Center Plano. Among the instruments donated was a Yamaha electric piano from the award-winning rock band Coldplay, made possible through Live Nation.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO