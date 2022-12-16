Jon Johnson File Photo/Gila Herald: The Big Student Art Show photography exhibit will run through Jan. 12, 2023. SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library concludes its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read exploration of The Bear by Andrew Krivak with a student photography exhibit through Jan. 12. The exhibit can be seen during library open hours, Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. NEA Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with the Gila Valley Arts Council and the Graham County Superintendent of Schools, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO