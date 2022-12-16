Read full article on original website
Roughriders wrangle Pumas
PIMA – The Pima Roughriders overcame an early 10-point deficit to defeat the previously unbeaten Bisbee Pumas (11-1) on Friday night. “They’re (Bisbee) a very talented team,” said Pima head boys basketball coach Cliff Thompson. “They play with a lot of energy.”. It was the 3-ball...
Gila Valley Arts Council present Duo Deloro in Safford on January 11, 2023
SAFFORD – The Gila Valley Arts Council is proud to present Duo Deloro, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the David M. Player Center for the Arts. This performance will be held in the smaller Tregaskes Recital Hall for a more intimate experience with the audience.
NEA Big Read in Graham County continues with the Big Student Art Show
Jon Johnson File Photo/Gila Herald: The Big Student Art Show photography exhibit will run through Jan. 12, 2023. SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library concludes its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read exploration of The Bear by Andrew Krivak with a student photography exhibit through Jan. 12. The exhibit can be seen during library open hours, Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. NEA Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with the Gila Valley Arts Council and the Graham County Superintendent of Schools, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Town of Thatcher advising of electricity cost increase
THATCHER – December is normally not the time of year when electric utilities ask our customers to conserve electric energy. This winter is forecasted to be different and the town of Thatcher encourages electric customers to be smart about energy consumption as the Desert Southwest region faces unprecedented market conditions that could affect the costs of electric energy supplies to meet our customers’ energy needs.
Jail Booking Report for December 13 – 19
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Dec. 13 – 19, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. December...
