The United States Postal Service holiday shipping deadlines are almost here

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Postal Service recommended cutoff dates for shipping are December 17 for first class and some ground services, December 19 for priority mail and December 23 for express mail.

USPS says with shipping deadlines in just two days, they want to make sure no one misses out on getting their gifts shipped out to family and friends in time.

“We’ve delivered over half of million packages in our area,” Jeremiah Coffey said.

Coffey is the manager of Post Office Operations in Fayetteville and says with lines longer to ship items, there are some things that customers should avoid doing.

“We don’t want it wrapped because if that wrapper is torn and the address is separated from the package, we don’t know where it goes. So definitely make sure it’s taped,” Coffey said.

Coffey says some other issues they run into are incorrect addresses, reused boxes that have stains, and items taped with Scotch tape instead of boxing tape, all of which can hinder your items from being shipped.

One Fayetteville resident who is shipping for the first time says he was not aware of these rules.

“They were like, ‘Hey, this wrapping is going to get torn out.’ So I was like, okay. And he gave me tips, like how to tape it and stuff so the wrapping would stay intact during the shipping process,” Tanner Hopson said.

Hopson is originally from Tennessee and says he won’t go home for Christmas this year.

“I have seven sisters and one brother. We all come together for Christmas and just being able to still send them things like I’ll be there in spirit is kind of a big deal,” Hopson said.

With so many packages ready to be shipped now, Coffey says that the postal service is moving fast to have your packages shipped and delivered on time.

Coffey added that customers can also subscribe to track and confirm package deliveries and to get text alerts throughout the delivery process.

This a reminder that the deadlines for shipping are December 17 for first class and some ground services, December 19 for priority mail, and December 23 for express mail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.