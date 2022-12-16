ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance of...
HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
Homeless man struck, killed in Conway-area crash: Coroner

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A homeless man has been identified after he was hit and killed in the Conway area last week. Michael Zavatsky, 61, died as a result of being struck by a vehicle on Highway 701 near Hairnook Road on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A 2002 Toyota...
3 structures damaged in early morning fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 5:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire. It happened on Watergate Drive off Highway 17 near the Super 8 Hotel. Three sheds sustained fire damage. The incident is under control and no injuries have been reported.
Horry County woman providing Christmas cheer with 10,000 lights

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One woman in Horry County is bringing Christmas cheer one holiday light at a time. In fact, she has around 10,000 lights brightening up her home. Ninoshka Drecchio grew up with her mother taking her to see Christmas lights as a little girl and said it was a tradition in her family.
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges

(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
Shooting at Myrtle Beach motel leads to drug arrest: Report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting incident at a Myrtle Beach motel Wednesday led to a drug arrest, according to a report. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. originally responded to the Wave Rider Resort just after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a person with a gunshot wound, officials said.
