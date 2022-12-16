Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Carolina Forest Goodwill evacuated as crews put out fire, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Goodwill was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a fire. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:09 p.m. to the 2000 block of Oakheart Road for a reported commercial structure fire. Photos of the scene show a ladder going up...
wpde.com
First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
WMBF
Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance of...
wpde.com
Socastee road back open after 'suspicious package' investigation, item deemed not a threat
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police have said there is no threat to the community following an investigation along Socastee Boulevard, according to the department. HCPD had to close traffic along Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive after they responded to the area out of...
wpde.com
HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
wpde.com
Winter Wonderland at the Beach shuts down Family Fun Zone for the season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — The Family Funzone at Myrtle Beach's Winter Wonderland at the Beach had to shut down early. Officials say the inflatables cannot be safely operated with high wind gusts and rainy weather. It was scheduled to resume on Thursday, but is now finished for the...
wpde.com
2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
wpde.com
Homeless man struck, killed in Conway-area crash: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A homeless man has been identified after he was hit and killed in the Conway area last week. Michael Zavatsky, 61, died as a result of being struck by a vehicle on Highway 701 near Hairnook Road on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A 2002 Toyota...
wpde.com
60-year-old ran across I-95 in Robeson Co. after crashing vehicle, hit & killed: Troopers
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — A deadly collision on I-95 North near exit 25 remains under investigation by North Carolina Highway Patrol. Erline Deese White, 60, of the St. Pauls community in Robeson County, died as a result of being hit by a car, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with N.C. Highway Patrol.
wpde.com
3 structures damaged in early morning fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 5:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire. It happened on Watergate Drive off Highway 17 near the Super 8 Hotel. Three sheds sustained fire damage. The incident is under control and no injuries have been reported.
wpde.com
Bicyclist dead after being hit by SUV on Hwy 301 in Dillon County, trooper says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night on Highway 301 near West Country Club Road, according to Master Trooper James G. Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said around 6 p.m., a 2002 GMC SUV and a bicyclist...
wpde.com
Crews caution parents after 'young person' suffers burns playing with flames
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fire crews are asking parents to be on the lookout after a child in Horry County suffered burns playing with a flammable liquid and open flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said they recently ran an emergency in which a young person said they "did a dumb thing."
wpde.com
Horry County woman providing Christmas cheer with 10,000 lights
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One woman in Horry County is bringing Christmas cheer one holiday light at a time. In fact, she has around 10,000 lights brightening up her home. Ninoshka Drecchio grew up with her mother taking her to see Christmas lights as a little girl and said it was a tradition in her family.
wpde.com
Some warming centers set to open in Florence during cold Christmas weather
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence has two warming centers set to open to provide a warm place for community members to stay during this frigid weather, according to city officials. House of Hope's 'Whosoever Community Church' will open its doors when temperatures drop below 40 degrees...
wpde.com
1 week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in South Carolina
(WPDE) — Individuals in Horry and Georgetown counties who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 28 and benefits are available from Oct. 2, 2022,...
wpde.com
Humane Society of NMB urges residents to bring in pets during extreme temperatures
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is urging residents to bring their pets inside as the temperatures continue to drop. An ordinance in the city states that anytime the National Weather Service issues an alert, dogs cannot be left outside and unattended. If no alert is issued, there are...
wpde.com
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
wpde.com
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges
(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
wpde.com
Shooting at Myrtle Beach motel leads to drug arrest: Report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting incident at a Myrtle Beach motel Wednesday led to a drug arrest, according to a report. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. originally responded to the Wave Rider Resort just after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a person with a gunshot wound, officials said.
wpde.com
Community Christmas Dinner: Volunteers prepare 22,000 pounds of chicken for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 34th annual Community Christmas Dinner is Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Volunteers are busy preparing close to 34,000 pounds of food. There are over 22,000 pounds of chicken alone, which is enough to feed 14,000 people. It takes hundreds of volunteers to pull off...
Comments / 0