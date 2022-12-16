Read full article on original website
WMTW
No stamps at some post offices in Maine
Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
WPFO
Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
mainepublic.org
In opinion piece, Maine communities accused of doing too little to combat homelessness
Winter has arrived in Maine at the same time that federal pandemic rental assistance is coming to an end for thousands of Mainers. The situation has highlighted the growing numbers of families across the state without a permanent home — and the limited options available to help them. Over...
Maine teen launches online bakery with help from her mother
PORTLAND, Maine — Lila Happel and her mom, Margaret Logan, have always loved to bake. The pair decided to take that love to the next level in December 2021 when they launched Lila Bean Bakery. The online bakery features an array of tasty treats like holiday-themed sugar cookies, croquembouche, and even wedding cakes.
Maine post office workers protest working conditions
PORTLAND, Maine — More than two dozen people gathered outside the Portland Post Office on Forest Avenue Sunday morning. Standing among the snow and traffic, they held signs demanding their employer hire more staff. "We are severely short-staffed... a lot of carriers are very upset," Mark Seitz, who has...
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense.
WPFO
'We need somebody to help us': Portland postal workers rally for safer working conditions
PORTLAND (WGME) - Mail carriers in Portland rallied Sunday morning during the peak of the holiday season. Dozens of workers stood outside the post office on Forest Avenue asking for better workplace safety and mail delivery. The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) union says carriers have long struggled with...
WPFO
Thousands of Mainers could end up homeless as pandemic-era relief programs end
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Thousands of Mainers living in hotels could soon be homeless without more resources in place. The Mills administration says that’s a real possibility, especially as a pandemic-era program runs out of money. The governor’s Winter Emergency Energy Relief package has millions of dollars in it for...
Two high school students from Maine going to Washington to serve in US Youth Senate
MAINE, USA — The United States Senate Youth Program selects two students from each state to attend Washington Week each year. Maine's chosen students, Natalie Emmerson, a senior at Morse High School, and Shawn Jiminez, a senior at Gardiner Area High School, have already done so much in their schools and community.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
WPFO
Maine Medical Center nurses claim hospital illegally took away paid leave benefits
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Nurses at Maine Medical Center are speaking out in response to their paid leave benefits being taken away. They say that includes paid parental leave, bereavement, jury duty and military service. The union representing the nurses, the Maine State Nurses Association, says that the announcement came last week...
WPFO
Report: Maine could see deadliest year since 2008 after 30th homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It could be one of the deadliest years in more than a decade for Maine. Our media partners at the Bangor Daily News say last week's murder in Lewiston was the 30th homicide so far. That's the most since 2008 but fewer than the most all time,...
WPFO
South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
mainepublic.org
New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular
A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
WMTW
Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
WMTW
Maine COVID-19 vaccination clinic to close after nearly two years
SANFORD, Maine — After nearly two years in operation, the high-volume vaccination clinic at The Center for Shopping in Sanford will close on Dec. 29. The York County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on Monday. The clinic opened in March 2021 through a partnership with Southern Maine Healthcare and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The county emergency management took over the clinic in July 2021 and has delivered over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
