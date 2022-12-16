ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

WMTW

No stamps at some post offices in Maine

Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources

BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
BOWDOINHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine post office workers protest working conditions

PORTLAND, Maine — More than two dozen people gathered outside the Portland Post Office on Forest Avenue Sunday morning. Standing among the snow and traffic, they held signs demanding their employer hire more staff. "We are severely short-staffed... a lot of carriers are very upset," Mark Seitz, who has...
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
VTDigger

Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured

Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
BARRE, VT
mainepublic.org

New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular

A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine COVID-19 vaccination clinic to close after nearly two years

SANFORD, Maine — After nearly two years in operation, the high-volume vaccination clinic at The Center for Shopping in Sanford will close on Dec. 29. The York County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on Monday. The clinic opened in March 2021 through a partnership with Southern Maine Healthcare and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The county emergency management took over the clinic in July 2021 and has delivered over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
SANFORD, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME

