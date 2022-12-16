Winter weather impacts elementary school attendance

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been exceptionally cold and snowy so far this season, and we’re still a few days out from the first official day of winter. That weather has impacted everything, and the attendance of young kids at school isn’t exempt.

The best place for kids is in the classroom, but sometimes, life gets in the way.

The snowfall so far this year has been challenging for everyone. As for the little ones in our community who are traveling to school by bus or foot, it’s been really tough, and it’s impacted attendance.

Spokane Public Schools tells us the ideal scenario is having kids in school every day. They say it’s the best place for them to learn as much as possible while being surrounded by their teachers and friends.

However, SPS also encourages families to make the decision that is best for them on inclement weather days. With all the snow that’s been hitting our region so far this semester, the attendance rates have dropped.

“Typically in a school day, we have about 10% of our students that are absent. However, on cold days, definitely, we do have a decrease in attendance in our schools,” explained Sandra Jarrard, Executive Director of Communications.

On those snowy, cold, icy days, that number is closer to 15% or 19%. We’ve had six of those days so far this year. That also takes into account other factors such as illnesses.

One of the many things considered when the district evaluates whether or not to cancel school is the city-wide walkability.

“Our staff works really hard as well to make sure that our sidewalks are clear and our parking lots are clear to make sure when our students get to school they can be as safe as possible,” said Jarrard.

This is where our community comes in to make a difference in getting the young kids into the classroom.

The city of Spokane has an ordinance in place (SMC 12.01.010) that makes property owners responsible for keeping sidewalks clear and safe.

Businesses and residents are needed to pitch in to make sure sidewalks are clear so walking students can get to school safely. That usually means a 3-foot path, by 9:00 a.m. after fresh snowfall.

