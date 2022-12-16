Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Random Acts of Kindness is spreading holiday cheer in Sanger
SANGER, Calif. — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new stories...
KMPH.com
Chef Manuel Carbajal, 12/20/22 - Eagle Mountain Christmas Weekend Dinner Special
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Chef Manuel Carbajal from The River Steakhouse at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville visited Great Day to prepare some delicious food. 4 to 5 lb. Beef tenderloin, trimmed, cut in two pieces and tied. 1 tsp salt. 1/2 tsp black pepper. 2 tbsp olive oil.
KMPH.com
Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
KMPH.com
Burglars steal grandmother's ashes, family pleading for them back no questions asked
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A family's grandmother's ashes were stolen in a burglary last week, now the family is just asking for her ashes back, no questions asked. "We haven't even had a chance to you know memorialize her in any way," said Ruiz. "We had the funeral and everything but we haven't had the chance to commemorate her."
Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
Hanford Sentinel
Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran
As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
KMPH.com
Firefighters help change lightbulbs on 40ft high church cross in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department helped a church change the lightbulbs on a cross that was 40 feet high Sunday afternoon in downtown Fresno. Members of the First Mexican Baptist Church say that there is only about 20 of them at the church, and...
KMPH.com
Seatbelt saved drivers life after collision rips car to pieces, says CHP
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol took to social media on Tuesday to remind drivers that seatbelts save lives. CHP Fresno posted a collection of photos that show a car torn to pieces following a speeding collision. “THEY SAY A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS. Well...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kamari Joel Grigsby
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kamari Joel Grigsby. Kamari Grigsby is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 19-year-old Grigsby is 6' 3" tall, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kamari Grigsby is hiding,...
KMPH.com
1 dead, unbuckled kids injured after pin-in crash in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman is now dead after a major pin-in car crash Wednesday morning in Fresno County. CHP was called to a major crash around 10:00 a.m. on Clovis Avenue, just south of Jefferson Avenue. When they arrived, they say they found two sedans involved,...
KMPH.com
Teen stabbed in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
Fentanyl Deaths: Valley health experts sending out an urgent warning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new report from the CDC on the number of young people who have died from fentanyl has valley health experts sending out an urgent warning. Fentanyl is taking a tragic toll on teens across the united states— and right here in the Central Valley. The CDC has released a study […]
KMPH.com
Selma girl dies on her 17th birthday after a car hits her while walking across a crosswalk
SELMA, Calif (FOX26) — A 16-year-old girl hit by a car walking to Selma High School last week has now died on her birthday due to her injuries. "Nothing is going to bring her back, nothing is going to bring her back anymore," said Noemi Sanchez, Briseida Mariscal's Mother. "I think it's just justice right now."
Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
Visalia PD ask for help identifying men in connection to homicide
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police are looking for help in identifying four people of interest in the homicide that took place on December 8, 2022, in Visalia. Police say that at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Green Olive Bar located in the 1400 block of Mineral King Avenue for the reports of […]
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted, needs to be identified following commercial burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Monday as they look for a man wanted for commercial burglary. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man broke into the Di Cicco’s restaurant on Clinton between Marks and West on Dec. 2.
PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted for armed robbery after stealing cash, cigarettes from store clerk
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect they say robbed a Johnny Quick over the weekend. According to Fresno Police, someone walked into the Johnny Quick near Willow and Alluvial Avenue and demanded both cash and cigarettes from the clerk. This happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, around 12:01 a.m.
Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
KMPH.com
Suspect faces several charges following string of burglaries in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars following a string of commercial burglaries in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says Robert Lingberg was arrested Tuesday morning after he was caught near Caldwell Avenue and Shady Street. According to officers, Lingberg was involved in several burglaries south...
