Hanford, CA

KMPH.com

Random Acts of Kindness is spreading holiday cheer in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new stories...
SANGER, CA
KMPH.com

Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran

As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
CORCORAN, CA
KMPH.com

Seatbelt saved drivers life after collision rips car to pieces, says CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol took to social media on Tuesday to remind drivers that seatbelts save lives. CHP Fresno posted a collection of photos that show a car torn to pieces following a speeding collision. “THEY SAY A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS. Well...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kamari Joel Grigsby

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kamari Joel Grigsby. Kamari Grigsby is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 19-year-old Grigsby is 6' 3" tall, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kamari Grigsby is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Teen stabbed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery after stealing cash, cigarettes from store clerk

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect they say robbed a Johnny Quick over the weekend. According to Fresno Police, someone walked into the Johnny Quick near Willow and Alluvial Avenue and demanded both cash and cigarettes from the clerk. This happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, around 12:01 a.m.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect faces several charges following string of burglaries in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars following a string of commercial burglaries in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says Robert Lingberg was arrested Tuesday morning after he was caught near Caldwell Avenue and Shady Street. According to officers, Lingberg was involved in several burglaries south...
VISALIA, CA

