Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Related
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
So Much for Bitter Cold for Packers-Rams
It was supposed to be really cold for Monday night's Packers-Rams game at Lambeau Field. Here is the latest forecast.
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Why the 49ers Can Win the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy this Season
Purdy exudes a zen-like calmness and confidence on the field, and he's in complete control of the 49ers offense as if he's been on the team for five or six seasons.
Colts make major Matt Ryan-Nick Foles decision after historic collapse vs. Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to rebound after one of the worst losses in NFL history. After the Minnesota Vikings staged a 33-point second-half comeback against Indy in Week 15, head coach Jeff Saturday is shaking things up for the offense. Matt Ryan, who now owns two of the most shocking comeback defeats of all […] The post Colts make major Matt Ryan-Nick Foles decision after historic collapse vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Bradshaw reacts to death of ‘humble giant’ Franco Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the entire NFL world is in mourning on Wednesday after the sudden death of legend Franco Harris, who passed away at 72 years old. Terry Bradshaw, the former teammate of Harris in the Steel City and the QB who threw him the historic pass known as the Immaculate Reception, reacted to […] The post Terry Bradshaw reacts to death of ‘humble giant’ Franco Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots fan harassed by unruly Raiders fan responds to viral video
This week, a New England Patriots fan went viral after a video showed him display a calm and relaxed demeanor despite being repeatedly harassed by a Las Vegas Raiders fan. On Tuesday, the fan, Jerry Edmond, revealed himself on Twitter, thanking those for their support. Edmond said Sunday was his first time seeing an NFL game live, and he didn't want to respond to the woman's jeers and "ruin" the experience.
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
UCLA Football Running Back Christian Grubb Enters Transfer Portal
The former track star scored his first career touchdown in September, but will continue his collegiate career elsewhere.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick leaves door open for more Mac Jones questions
FOXBOROUGH — The last time the New England Patriots suffered an embarrassing loss in the week prior to facing the Cincinnati Bengals, Bill Belichick dropped a catchphrase for the ages. Belichick didn’t provide another “We’re on to Cincinnati” moment on Wednesday, his first press conference of the week ahead...
Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ absurd loss to Raiders on final play
The final play of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Raiders was so crazy, even former Pats quarterback Tom Brady had to comment on it. Brady’s reaction was like most of America’s, shocked. With time winding down, Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson took the handoff before gaining some yardage and pitching it back to […] The post Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ absurd loss to Raiders on final play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings Justin Jefferson compares himself to Michael Jordan after Stephon Gilmore cheap shot
The Minnesota Vikings shocked the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, but not before Stephon Gilmore delivered a cheap shot on Justin Jefferson. Jefferson said he has been used to getting hit a lot this season, much like Michael Jordan during the Piston’s Bad Boy era, but that Gilmore’s hit was too far.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 9