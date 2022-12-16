ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
ClutchPoints

Colts make major Matt Ryan-Nick Foles decision after historic collapse vs. Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to rebound after one of the worst losses in NFL history. After the Minnesota Vikings staged a 33-point second-half comeback against Indy in Week 15, head coach Jeff Saturday is shaking things up for the offense. Matt Ryan, who now owns two of the most shocking comeback defeats of all […] The post Colts make major Matt Ryan-Nick Foles decision after historic collapse vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams

While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw reacts to death of ‘humble giant’ Franco Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the entire NFL world is in mourning on Wednesday after the sudden death of legend Franco Harris, who passed away at 72 years old. Terry Bradshaw, the former teammate of Harris in the Steel City and the QB who threw him the historic pass known as the Immaculate Reception, reacted to […] The post Terry Bradshaw reacts to death of ‘humble giant’ Franco Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Patriots fan harassed by unruly Raiders fan responds to viral video

This week, a New England Patriots fan went viral after a video showed him display a calm and relaxed demeanor despite being repeatedly harassed by a Las Vegas Raiders fan. On Tuesday, the fan, Jerry Edmond, revealed himself on Twitter, thanking those for their support. Edmond said Sunday was his first time seeing an NFL game live, and he didn't want to respond to the woman's jeers and "ruin" the experience.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ absurd loss to Raiders on final play

The final play of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Raiders was so crazy, even former Pats quarterback Tom Brady had to comment on it. Brady’s reaction was like most of America’s, shocked. With time winding down, Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson took the handoff before gaining some yardage and pitching it back to […] The post Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ absurd loss to Raiders on final play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

