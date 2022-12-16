ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Structure fire in the town of Hopewell

By Gio Battaglia, Melanie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A home was fully engulfed in flames on Algerine Street Thursday evening, according to the Ontario County Sheriff Office.

Ontario County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a structure fire in the town of Hopewell on Algerine Street.

When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house. The house was later fully engulfed in flames, which caused substantial damage.

The victim declined offered services from the American Red Cross.

Algerine Street was closed down for approximately five hours.

The Ontario County Emergency Services will continue to investigate the incident. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

