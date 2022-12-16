ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE
Why do wildfires start just before a snowstorm?

COLORADO, USA — The Sunshine Wildland Fire on Monday is just the latest example of a recent Colorado trend: Major wildfires sparking just before a major snowstorm. And it's likely not a coincidence. Dry, gusty winds ahead of snowstorms are common and, perhaps combined with some social science, likely...
COLORADO STATE
RTD to ring in new year with free rides

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will offer free bus and rail service starting New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. and running through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. RTD and its partner Molson Coors ask New Year's Eve revelers use the free service to celebrate responsibly and safely.
DENVER, CO
Coldest polar vortex since 1990 forecast to hit Colorado

DENVER — The polar vortex is a swirling batch of extremely cold air above the North Pole. The polar jet stream surrounds it and usually keeps most of the vortex contained to the north. But when that jet stream weakens or slows, it allows the vortex to spill down into the southern U.S.
DENVER, CO
Wind chill and frostbite: Safety tips as frigid temps come to Colorado

DENVER — Bitterly cold temperatures move into Colorado this week with temperatures plummeting below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. With temperatures that cold, you'll want to limit your time outside, especially any time outside with exposed skin. At -5 degrees...
DENVER, CO
Coldest air in decades heading to Colorado this week

DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado, ones that could rival the coldest air that eastern Colorado has seen in decades. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but 12-18 hours later they'll be below zero. That drop could rival some of Denver's top one- or two-day temperature drops on record.
DENVER, CO
How to protect pets from severe cold and snow

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The frigid arctic cold coming to Colorado will drop most of our temperatures into the negatives before midnight on Wednesday, and the wind will amplify the impact of that cold. It’s called the windchill factor. You’ll sometimes hear it called “feels-like” temperature, but it’s not...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Hanukkah in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Downtown Cheyenne is all about Christmas. Shop windows are decorated with Santa and Christmas trees. On Sunday, just down the street from the city's festive downtown, the Mt. Sinai congregation was celebrating the first day of Chanukah -- a holiday that not many in Wyoming observe.
CHEYENNE, WY
