A member of a Portland Neo-Nazi group who put an anti-semitic sticker on the fence of a local community aid nonprofit was found guilty of a hate crime in November. His sentence? A book report. Jarl Rockhill admitted to the crime but will not be doing the time, instead he will be reading Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, an autobiographical book on race relations in the U.S., and watching the film Myanmar’s Killing Fields, which details the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. The 35-year-old took a plea deal of two years of probation and 50 hours of community service after he was located and caught with several firearms and a Nazi flag in his home. But on top of that, Rockhill will have to write an apology letter to the nonprofit along with two essays—of 750 and 500 words—which must pass the muster of a probation officer who gets to grade the essays and determine if they are genuine enough.Read it at Oregon Live

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 MINUTES AGO