Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
FBI searches lake in hunt for missing 11-year-old whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks
FBI officials are searching a lake in North Carolina as the hunt continues for an 11-year-old girl whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks – while the child’s mother and stepfather remain behind bars in connection to her disappearance.Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since the evening of 23 November when she was spotted at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her family finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.On...
Neo-Nazi Convicted of Hate Crime Ordered to Write Reports on Genocide, Race Relations
A member of a Portland Neo-Nazi group who put an anti-semitic sticker on the fence of a local community aid nonprofit was found guilty of a hate crime in November. His sentence? A book report. Jarl Rockhill admitted to the crime but will not be doing the time, instead he will be reading Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, an autobiographical book on race relations in the U.S., and watching the film Myanmar’s Killing Fields, which details the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. The 35-year-old took a plea deal of two years of probation and 50 hours of community service after he was located and caught with several firearms and a Nazi flag in his home. But on top of that, Rockhill will have to write an apology letter to the nonprofit along with two essays—of 750 and 500 words—which must pass the muster of a probation officer who gets to grade the essays and determine if they are genuine enough.Read it at Oregon Live
Pedestrian fatally hit by Ram van ID'd
Authorities have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash while she crossed a street on Monday morning in Tucson. Laura Patricia Ortega, 46, was hit shortly before 5 a.m. by a southbound 2017 Ram ProMaster 1500 as she crossed North Flowing Wells Road near West Knox Street, police said. Officers and firefighters...
