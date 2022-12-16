West Virginia University rifle team receives $1M gift from family of supporters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s rifle team has received a $1 million gift from a family of longtime supporters of the university’s athletic programs, the athletic department announced Thursday.

The gift from the Hayhurst family, which will go through the nonprofit WVU Foundation, will name the head rifle coaching position in perpetuity as well as assist the rifle team, the department said in a news release.

The family was inspired by a speech by former rifle coach Marsha Beasley during her induction into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year. Brothers Ronald Hayhurt, the late Robert Hayhurst and the late Robin Hayhurst earned degrees at WVU. Robert Hayhurst’s daughter, Christine Hayhurst Davis, is also a WVU graduate who now runs the family’s business enterprise, the statement said.

The WVU rifle team has produced numerous Olympians and won 19 NCAA championships, including six under current coach Jon Hammond.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

“The WVU Rifle Team, under the leadership of coach Hammond and his coaches and staff have done a tremendous job in attracting and developing members of the rifle team to ensure their success both athletically and academically,” Davis said in the statement. “Our family is happy to continue to support the rifle program into the future, as they continue to represent all West Virginians and their passion for shooting sports on the world’s stage.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.