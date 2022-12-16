Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man With Autism Reported Missing in Palmdale is Found
A man with autism who went missing in Palmdale has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, had last been seen at about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday morning, the...
mynewsla.com
Woman With Schizophrenia Reported Missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 43 year-old woman diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia who was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. Kristine Beverly Davis was last seen on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. near Seventh Street and Central...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Barricaded in Lancaster Mobile Home Park
A man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster was barricaded in a mobile home park Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound Antelope (14) Highway Freeway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect with Sword Barricaded in Venice
A Los Angeles police SWAT team responded to a report of a barricaded burglary suspect allegedly armed with a sword in Venice Monday. The initial call was made around 12:26 p.m. regarding a man with a sword outside of a residence in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue in Venice, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Clerk Pepper-Sprayed During Confrontation at Perris Business
A clerk at a Perris business was allegedly pepper-sprayed Monday during a confrontation with a 27-year-old man, who was immediately apprehended. David Chavez of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas and brandishing a weapon not in self defense, both misdemeanors, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves One Dead
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley and Tuesday an investigation into the shooting is underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Long Beach, Police Seek Suspect
A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed Solo-Vehicle Crash In Antelope Valley
One person was killed Tuesday in a solo-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. at Mount Emma Road near Angeles Forest Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. Officers found the Volkswagen sedan overturned on its roof and one person was trapped inside, Kimball...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Venice Shooting of Two Tourists in Arrested in West Virginia
A man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously injured was arrested in West Virginia Monday. Los Angeles Police Department detectives learned Friday Brandon Manyo Dixon was possibly hiding in West Virginia, police said. Detectives coordinated with a U.S. Marshals Service...
mynewsla.com
Five Pounds Of Fentanyl And Methamphetamine Seized in Huntington Beach
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Stabbing
A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was stabbed by another man near Junipero Beach in Long Beach. The stabbing was reported at 12:06 a.m. and investigators say it occurred in the 2000 block of East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening...
mynewsla.com
Two Suspects Arrested in Jurupa Valley Burglary
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 in property from a business in Eastvale, authorities said Monday. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station learned at noon Dec. 3 about a burglary at a business in the 6300 block of Archibald Avenue, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Art Mendez.
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Deadly Drive-by
A man and woman were charged Monday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, of Orange, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of gang activity. He also was charged with two counts of attempted murder and faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death, gang activity, committing a crime while out on custody in another case and attempted premeditated murder.
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Woman Last Seen in San Juan Capistrano
A Silver Alert was in effect Tuesday for a 94-year-old woman who was reported missing from the San Juan Capistrano area. Shirley “Jean” Airth was last seen leaving her home for one of her regular walks at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Via Buena, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert Monday on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in San Jacinto Bank Robbery Arrested
A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in San Jacinto Tuesday was arrested. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 10:48 a.m. to the Bank of Hemet branch in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue regarding a bank robbery, Sgt. Matt Posson said.
mynewsla.com
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
mynewsla.com
Two Injured in Home Gardens Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Home Gardens area near Corona. The crash was reported at 9:13 p.m. at Brotherton and Estelle streets, according to the Riverside County Fire Department, which cared for the injured. One of the vehicles ended up in a yard. Firefighters...
