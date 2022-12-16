Tobacco tax up in the air; Health experts push for $1 increase

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana health experts say they are continuing to push for a higher cigarette tax in the state to discourage smoking tobacco.

Reports say the current tax is sitting at 99 cents a pack which has not changed since 2007. However, Tobacco Free Indiana hopes to raise the tax to $2, making Indiana’s tax match Michigan’s but stay under Illinois’s $3 cigarette tax.

Advocates say there are many different benefits to raising the tax, saying it provides tax revenue, discourages smoking and prevents young people from trying it.

“We spend a lot of money in this state supporting that healthcare of smokers. So, the fewer smokers, the less healthcare costs there will be so it will really balance out,” says Tobacco Education Coordinator, Sandi Pontius.

Tobacco Free Indiana will be at the Statehouse advocating for the tax increase in March.

