Raider boys win 7th straight with blowout of Lighthouse Christian
Coffee County took advantage of a clearly outmatched Lighthouse Christian team Tuesday, getting plenty of players on the floor in a 67-34 blowout win at Blackman High School in the Outback Classic. It was the second win over Lighthouse in as many weeks for the Raider boys – both times...
Raiders roll over Harriman; Lady Raiders dismantle Polk County Monday
Coffee County Centrals boys and girls basketball teams were in different counties Monday and both teams ended up with wins. The Raider boys opened the Blackman Outback Classic with a much-needed strong offensive effort as 11 different Raiders picked up points in a 60-42 win. Courtland Farrar finished with 12...
2023 CHS Red Raider football schedule finalized
The schedule for year number 101 of Red Raider football is set. The 2023 Coffee County Central Red Raiders will see plenty of familiar foes, with 5 teams from last year’s schedule remaining. The Raiders open up the season on Aug. 18 at Franklin County in what has become...
WRESTLING: Barlow takes first place at Bradley Invitational
Coffee County Central wrestling had a handful of competitors in action over the weekend at the Bradley Invitational in Cleveland, Tennessee. Two Red Raiders turned in top 5 finishes – junior Jacob Barlow won the 160 pound division and junior Blayne Myers placed fifth in the 285 pound division.
Mary Pearl (Caddell) Channell
Mary Pearl (Caddell) Channell, age 89, passed this life on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at Tullahoma Morning Pointe. She was born on Valentines Day in 1933. Mary had the biggest heart and sweetest smile that will always be remembered by those who knew her. She was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mary devoted her life to her family and enjoyed spending time outdoors working in her flower garden. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Mary was born in Bibb County, Alabama to the late Benjamin and Mae Caddell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, C.W. Channell; and two brothers, Benjamin Caddell and Allen Caddell. Mary is survived by two daughters, Linda Anderton (Tommy) of Shelbyville, and Lisa Sellers (Marvin) of Tullahoma; one son, Charles Channell of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Whitney Channell, Ben Channell (Liz), Scott Anderton (Kristin), Stacie Parkins (Danny), and Stephanie Hardcastle (Don); and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved Lily, an eight-year-old Yorkie. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at 11:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of The Lantern at Tullahoma Morning Pointe. Their kindness and compassion will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Alzheimer’s Tennessee, South Central Region, P.O. Box 1373, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or First Baptist Church local missions, 108 East Grundy Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Wind chill warning: cold temperatures to hit Coffee County by Thursday night
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to move into Middle Tennessee by Thursday night into Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a weather maker will bring rain to the midstate — including Coffee County — Thursday with that rain changing to snow showers by Thursday night when temperatures are expected to plummet from 51 degrees on Thursday to single digits by early Friday morning. Whether or not there will be snow accumulations remains unclear at this time.
Thunder Radio adds Fox News updates to daily lineup
Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester has added Fox News Radio as its national news partner for on-air programming, announced station co-owner Josh Peterson. Fox News Radio content will start fully airing on the station beginning January 2, 2023. Fox News Radio will provide top-of-the-hour national news updates, along with 1-minute news updates through the hour. Fox News Radio will replace CBS News.
Teresa Sue Adams
Teresa Sue Adams, age 57, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN. Teresa was born in Tracy City, TN, to her late parents Kirby Anderson and Ella Rose Sanders Anderson. She was a graduate of Grundy County High School and later worked in production with Kasai in Manchester. Teresa loved her family dearly and especially loved her grandbabies.
Eddie Wayne Wiser
Eddie Wayne Wiser of Manchester passed this life on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his daughter’s residence at the age of 76. Funeral Services are scheduled on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1 PM AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Old Redden Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 AM until the service time.
Jonnie Christine Jones
Funeral services for Mrs. Jonnie Christine Jones, age 81 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Jones passed from this life on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Legacy Health and Rehab in Manchester, TN.
Darrell Kim Vaughn
Darrell Kim Vaughn, age 63 of Morrison, was born on November 21, 1959, to the late Clinton Vaughn and Martha Parker Vaughn Whitman, in Manchester, TN. He worked for many years at Batesville Casket Company in Manchester, and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. In addition...
Coffee County gas price average falls another 14 cents
This week marks the fifth straight week of declines in the Tennessee gas price average. Over last week, gas prices across the state fell another nine cents, on average, and are now at the lowest point we have seen since May 2021. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.75 which is 48 cents less expensive than one month ago and nearly 26 cents less than one year ago.
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers
Trooper Mitchell Gibbs has been assigned to Coffee County. On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State troopers. Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker, and Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. Lateral trooper cadet class 1122 graduated 11 troopers, all of whom were prior law enforcement officers and certified in Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). Class 1122 completed 10 weeks of specialized training, designed to build upon their previous law enforcement training and experience. Trooper Cadet Class 1222 graduated 29 troopers and completed 16 weeks of specialized training. After graduation, the new troopers will receive field training with troopers who are classified as Field Training Officers.
Old Stone Fort To Start New Year With First Day Hike
Tennessee State Parks will ring in the New Year with the annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 in parks across Tennessee. The hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks. Hikers are also encouraged to enjoy overnight stays at campsites, cabins or lodge rooms at parks throughout the state.
Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization Awards $25,000 to Local Educators
Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO) awarded over $25,000 to local educators across Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma City Schools through its Educational Enrichment Grant opportunity. SBCO’s Educational Enrichment Grant encourages local educators to submit innovative, outside-the -box opportunities for their students and schools that may encompass science, technology, engineering & math (STEM), literacy, physical activity, social/emotional, to fine arts or career readiness. “This year’s selected recipients, through a highly competitive grant application cycle, represents our continued interest in and support of the outstanding work educators do for their students and our community,” said Carter Sain, SBCO President. This year’s recipients are as follows:
Manchester Police Department to increase impaired-driving enforcement during the holidays
According to an official statement, the Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement until January 1, 2023, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
