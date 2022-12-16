Baby, it's cold in Buffalo | Schad

A couple of years ago we landed in Buffalo and I was alerted that the cabin door was frozen.

Cue de-icer.

Then I was told the jet bridge was frozen.

Cue stairs. Into the snow.

Not the best memory. So this year, I'm prepared.

New North Face jacket. It even has a fur hood!

Gloves. Scarf. Wool hat. Boots.

Now that I think about it, I'll go grab my Long Johns.

I know the people of Western New York take great pride in their weather.

Me, not so much. I don't think I could do it.

Bills fans got mad when I pointed out that we live where they vacation.

But as even Miami coach Mike McDaniel noted this week, it's not like Bills players vacation in Buffalo.

So, yes, it'll be cold for everyone. Nobody really likes the cold.

Here's hoping that flight Tua took to Maryland to throw in the snow this offseason pays dividends.

Here's hoping Jeff Wilson's hip and Raheem Mostert's knee and Terron Armstead's toe... and pec... and knee... are all feeling OK when the wind chill is whatever it is. Nineteen. Or so. At that point, does it even matter?

Let's hope the Dolphins can actually run it a bit and can beat those sup-bar Buffalo guards.

It's tough to bring down that giant Josh Allen, a Dolphins-killer.

But who knows. Maybe this is the game the combination of Christian Wilkins and Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb and Zach Sieler and Melvin Ingram and Andrew Van Ginkel all mesh together. And beat the crap out of the Bills' front.

Miami wasn't physical enough overall against the Chargers. Snow. Ice. Rain, Sleet. Wintry mix. Whatever. Bring it on.

The Dolphins feel they'll be ready. And I think I will be too.

Anyone have any extra hand warmers?

Check out a few of our recent stories below.

Appreciate you guys. And gals. Subscribe, will ya?

Thanks!

-Joe