Stuttgart neighbor recalls tragic overnight shooting that left an officer dead

STUTTGART, Ark. – Two Arkansas families’ lives are forever changed after an overnight shooting that killed a Stuttgart police officer and left the suspect dead.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday morning that an overnight car chase led to the deadly shooting of Stuttgart police officer Sergeant Donald Scoby.

According to the ASP, two Stuttgart officers were involved in a chase around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers said that the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes, stopped the car near Rieger Road and fled.

As the officers ran after Barnes, ASP officials said they believe that he shot and killed Scoby. The other officer was hit in his bulletproof vest but wasn’t injured, officials said.

A nearby neighbor, Rick Seeman, said he heard the gunshots that he said he originally thought were from hunters but became concerned when he realized how late it was at night and when he saw police lights down the street.

“I heard what sounded like shotgun shootings. we have that constantly around here, it’s goose season and it’s constant, but not at 11 o’clock at night,” Seeman said.

Seeman said he knew Scoby is from around town and was saddened to learn of his death.

“He was a nice, personable guy. helps you when you come in. He doesn’t hide from work. He seems like a good guy,” Seeman said.

State troopers stated that Barnes entered a home in the 500 block of Rieger Road after the chase. Officials said that a woman barricaded herself inside the home but was safely removed by special agents shortly before 7 a.m.

Although officials have not released the name of the woman, Seeman said he knows her very well because it’s a tight-knit community.

Moments after Barnes entered the home, ASP officials stated that Barnes shot and injured a state police SWAT team member. The state trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Special agents stated that Barnes was killed during an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team members.

Seeman said the whole event left him shaken.

“You don’t think somebody’s shooting at people or taking people hostage. I mean, that’s not how it’s supposed to work,” Seeman said.

The Arkansas State Police said officers are working on three scenes in relation to the shooting.

Stuttgart officials said they were not currently taking interviews.

KARK 4 News also spoke with Scoby’s close family members who told us it was a lot to take in at the moment.

