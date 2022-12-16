Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window.
The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody.
It turns out police are familiar with McClendon. They said just weeks ago, he broke into a home on Lucy Avenue in South Memphis.
On November 27, MPD responded to a report of a prowler on Lucy. Officers said while checking the area, they noticed an open front window at a house in the 100 block and saw McClendon in a bedroom going through a box.
Police said the homeowner, who was there at the time, had no idea someone was inside his house.
Officers said they were allowed in and found McClendon hiding in a bathtub.
McClendon is charged with aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday.
