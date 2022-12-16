Read full article on original website
SCA snow removal crews ready for holiday
SPRING CREEK -- Spring Creek Association is reminding residents to keep driveways and roads clear for snow removal crews during the holiday week. Trash cans should be pulled off the road and residents are asked to avoid parking vehicles on the side of the road or right of ways, the SCA announced.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Family Resource Center is hosting free Healthy Teen programs during Winter Break for youth in Grades 5-7 (ages 10-12) and Grades 8-12 (minimum age 13). These lively, interactive programs are evidence-based and age-appropriate. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, effective communication, and peer pressure. Youth learn about keeping themselves safe, puberty and reproductive health, personal hygiene, and goal setting, while building knowledge, skills, and confidence.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low around 0F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Christmas travel forecast for Elko
ELKO – Santa’s sleigh should have smooth sailing this weekend but there is a chance of snow for anyone traveling earlier or later. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow showers Thursday night and 30% Friday morning. The forecast for Christmas Eve and...
December STARS announced by school district
ELKO — Ruben Duran and Heidi Ballard were selected as the Elko County School District’s December Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients. Duran is the Building Superintendent at West Wendover Elementary School. Nominated by a colleague who wishes to remain anonymous, they explained Mr. Duran makes...
Bert Charles Munger, Sr.
ELKO—Bert Munger was born in Twin Falls, ID to William and Johanna Munger. At the age of 17, Bert joined the United States Navy and served in WWII. Upon returning to the USA, Bert received his degree in education and started teaching in Wells, NV in 1949. In 1966, Bert moved his family to Elko and took a position as the principal for Grammar #2. After 30-plus years, Bert retired from ECSD. To stay active, he long-term subbed for the rural schools and went to work for many local businesses in their sporting goods departments. Bert worked for Walmart for another 20-plus years as a way to keep busy and stay in touch with his numerous students and friends. Bert enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and the great outdoors.
Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah
ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah. Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday. “As of right now, he...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Local group makes the arts more accessible
ELKO -- Local theater group Silver Stage Players teamed up with Great Basin College professor Dr. Joshua Webster, who teaches literature and creative writing, to host an acting and play writing class. Webster recently was awarded the Nevada Arts Council fellowship grant for Dramatic Writing. Teamed up with local acting...
Deputy: Escape attempt ends on slippery sidewalk
ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate faces an additional charge of escape by a felony prisoner after allegedly attempting a slippery getaway at a downtown traffic light. Eric M. Cabibi, 24, was originally arrested in August on two felony drug charges. According to a Dec. 17 arrest report, he was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment and an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was in charge of watching over him.
Elko man arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An Elko man who had been renting space in a home was arrested on a charge of lewdness with a child. Gene T. Osorio, 27, was booked into Elko County Jail on Dec. 16. According to an arrest report, the charges stem from an alleged incident two months earlier at a home where Osorio was renting a room from an acquaintance for $100 a week.
Speeding enforcement returns as a post-pandemic priority
ELKO – Drivers who have been pushing the pedal to the metal without fear of being pulled over may have a surprise coming. Law enforcement agencies are increasing their patrols for speeding and aggressive driving – behaviors that are among the holdovers affecting public safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.
