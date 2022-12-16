ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

4 adults, 1 child injured in 2-vehicle crash in Penn Hills

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nP0ml_0jkNWbYu00

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills on Thursday.

Allegheny County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were called to the 10900 block of Frankstown Road, near Erhardt Drive, at 6:55 p.m.

Allegheny County police said the crash involved a Toyota RAV4 and a Subaru Legacy.

Four women and one child were in the Subaru at the time of the crash. All of the occupants of the Subaru were taken to the hospital. The child and three women are said to be in stable condition. One of the women is in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UDun_0jkNWbYu00

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Kensington man with assault and other crimes following an incident on December 11th. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street around 1:54 p.m. that day for reports of 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciapetta allegedly assaulting a woman while making threats against her and a roommate. Ciapetta also allegedly resisted arrest, while threatening and reportedly striking officers that tried to arrest him. Charges of assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed through Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing person

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing person. Kneno “Cino” Weaver was last seen in the intersection of Lincoln Avenue at Lemington Avenue at 1 a.m. Sunday. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and purple and red Javi sneakers. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Pandemic nearly doubled defendants waiting for trials in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They say justice delayed is justice denied. Both here in Pittsburgh and across the country, the pandemic brought the criminal justice system to a virtual standstill, as courtrooms closed to prevent spreading the virus. The courts are open again and trying to catch up, but the backlog of cases is impacting lives nationwide. ...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Pittsburgh man jailed for Preston County bank robbery

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — A Pittsburgh man is in custody charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Tribune-Review

Cupcakes for Cohen closes abruptly; police investigating

A West View cupcake business launched in 2017 by a family trying to raise money to cover the medical expenses for their gravely ill son has abruptly closed. A message posted on the Facebook page for Cupcakes for Cohen on Sunday outlined the problems they are experiencing and asked customers who have already placed orders to call to arrange for a refund.
WEST VIEW, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 arrested after SWAT called to Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to a Pittsburgh home early Monday morning when a person refused to leave during a warrant arrest. Police went the home in the 3500 block of Brighton Road in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood around 1:20 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 man hospitalized after being shot in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was shot multiple times in both the arm and the leg Sunday afternoon in Turtle Creek.He was found at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sanderson Avenue just before 5 p.m.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Right now, police have no leads on a suspect.
TURTLE CREEK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
113K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy