4 adults, 1 child injured in 2-vehicle crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills on Thursday.

Allegheny County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were called to the 10900 block of Frankstown Road, near Erhardt Drive, at 6:55 p.m.

Allegheny County police said the crash involved a Toyota RAV4 and a Subaru Legacy.

Four women and one child were in the Subaru at the time of the crash. All of the occupants of the Subaru were taken to the hospital. The child and three women are said to be in stable condition. One of the women is in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

