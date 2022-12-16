Read full article on original website
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
Ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says Pence's belief that Congress has 'no right' to his testimony about January 6 should 'disqualify' him from public office
Kirschner has argued Congress has sufficient reason to question Mike Pence about Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Average Joe: How Manchin could be just days away from losing his Senate power
Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) could see their outsize influence over the party wither away after two years of claiming make-it-or-break-it status over the Democrats’ agenda.
Seven more House Republicans threaten to oppose McCarthy without concessions on House rules
Seven more members of the House Freedom Caucus are threatening to oppose Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's ascension to speaker unless their demands are met.
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Congress is debating new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass a retirement reform package before the end of the month.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Kimmel Says McConnell Voted Down Marriage Bill Because He’s ‘In an Interracial Marriage – That’s Why He’s Against It’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel’s riff on the Senate’s passing of the historic Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday was met with applause, laughter and groans Wednesday as the late night host took a bit of a jab at Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “The Senate last night passed...
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock
The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government
The walls of the Old Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point are adorned with plaques honoring America’s Revolutionary War generals, with George Washington’s featured most prominently. One plaque hangs apart from the rest and differs by only having the words, “Major General. Born 1740.” The nameless plaque denotes the wartime service […] The post Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger in final House floor speech says 'limited government' for GOP now means 'inciting violence against government officials'
In his farewell speech, Kinzinger bashed his own party while saying Democrats bore some blame for "failures" by boosting election-denying Republicans.
