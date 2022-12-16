ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
HipHopWired

Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock

The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government

The walls of the Old Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point are adorned with plaques honoring America’s Revolutionary War generals, with George Washington’s featured most prominently. One plaque hangs apart from the rest and differs by only having the words, “Major General. Born 1740.” The nameless plaque denotes the wartime service […] The post Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

NBC News

